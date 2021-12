The Swedish metalhead, Meshuggah, had to announce that a bundle of dates from their 2022 US Tour needed to be rescheduled due to an unforeseen health issue with the band. One of the band members needs to seek medical treatment for a skin issue on their hands, and everyone knows that band members globally need their hands to be healthy. With the changes in the tour, unfortunately, Converge, a hardcore punk band, will no longer be able to join the tour, but heavy metal band, Torche, will still be able to contribute to the shows. See below for the statement of the band. Click here for more details!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO