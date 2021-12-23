ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Argonne to help develop isotope science workforce as part of $2 million DOE investment in traineeship program

By Argonne National Laboratory
Newswise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — The program reimagines a pathway for workforce development in isotope R&D and production. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has recently announced $2 million in funding to establish a first-of-its-kind traineeship program in isotope R&D, production and processing. The program, known as the Horizon-broadening Isotope Production Pipeline Opportunities (HIPPO)...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

Dynamic stem cell selection safeguards the genomic integrity of the epidermis

Maintaining genomic integrity and stability is crucial for life; yet, no tissue-driven mechanism that robustly safeguards the epithelial genome has been discovered. Epidermal stem cells (EpiSCs) continuously replenish the stratified layers of keratinocytes that protect organisms against various environmental stresses. To study the dynamics of DNA-damaged cells in tissues, we devised an in vivo fate tracing system for EpiSCs with DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) and demonstrated that those cells exit from their niches. The clearance of EpiSCs with DSBs is caused by selective differentiation and delamination through the DNA damage response (DDR)-p53-Notch/p21 axis, with the downregulation of ITGB1. Moreover, concomitant enhancement of symmetric cell divisions of surrounding stem cells indicates that the selective elimination of cells with DSBs is coupled with the augmented clonal expansion of intact stem cells. These data collectively demonstrate that tissue autonomy through the dynamic coupling of cell-autonomous and non-cell-autonomous mechanisms coordinately maintains the genomic quality of the epidermis.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Contributions of NaV1. 8 and NaV1. 9 to excitability in human induced pluripotent stem-cell derived somatosensory neurons

The inhibition of voltage-gated sodium (NaV) channels in somatosensory neurons presents a promising novel modality for the treatment of pain. However, the precise contribution of these channels to neuronal excitability, the cellular correlate of pain, is unknown; previous studies using genetic knockout models or pharmacologic block of NaV channels have identified general roles for distinct sodium channel isoforms, but have never quantified their exact contributions to these processes. To address this deficit, we have utilized dynamic clamp electrophysiology to precisely tune in varying levels of NaV1.8 and NaV1.9 currents into induced pluripotent stem cell-derived sensory neurons (iPSC-SNs), allowing us to quantify how graded changes in these currents affect different parameters of neuronal excitability and electrogenesis. We quantify and report direct relationships between NaV1.8 current density and action potential half-width, overshoot, and repetitive firing. We additionally quantify the effect varying NaV1.9 current densities have on neuronal membrane potential and rheobase. Furthermore, we examined the simultaneous interplay between NaV1.8 and NaV1.9 on neuronal excitability. Finally, we show that minor biophysical changes in the gating of NaV1.8 can render human iPSC-SNs hyperexcitable, in a first-of-its-kind investigation of a gain-of-function NaV1.8 mutation in a human neuronal background.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Mathematicians Propose a Simple 5G Network Model for VR Applications

RUDN University mathematicians have proposed a model for calculating the optimal parameters of a 5G network for virtual reality applications. It is simpler than analogues and at the same time has the same efficiency. The results are published in Future Internet. 5G technologies are designed to support applications that need...
SOFTWARE
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Why investing in workforce development is worth it

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. As employers struggle with a shortage of skilled labor in industries like hospitality and transportation, a considerable number of workers are still trying to find their footing in the wake of the pandemic. The situation is improving, but at a snail’s pace. Over the past few months, overall unemployment has hovered around 5 percent.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Isotope#Trainees#The Doe Isotope Program#Texas A M University#Hippo#Doe Ip
The Independent

Voices: Science and technology is the key to a sustainable future – we must incentivise it

There were significant achievements at Cop26. Commitments on coal reduction from the biggest polluters. Major promises on greenhouse gas emissions. More climate funding for developing countries. Recognition from global finance, including Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England, that investing in polluting sectors won’t be profitable in the long run.It was also important that we take heed from those who are going to be living the consequences of steps taken or not taken in the next couple of decades – Greta Thunberg has reset the ground rules.However, we must ensure we don’t miss out on opportunities to incentivise...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Strategies to improve regenerative potential of mesenchymal stem cells

In the last few decades, stem cell-based therapies have gained attention worldwide for various diseases and disorders. Adult stem cells, particularly mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), are preferred due to their significant regenerative potential in cellular therapies and are currently involved in hundreds of clinical trials. Although MSCs have high self-renewal as well as differentiation potential, such abilities are compromised with “advanced age” and “disease status” of the donor. Similarly, cell-based therapies require high cell number for clinical applications that often require in vitro expansion of cells. It is pertinent to note that aged individuals are the main segment of population for stem cell-based therapies, however; autologous use of stem cells for such patients (aged and diseased) does not seem to give optimal results due to their compromised potential. In vitro expansion to obtain large numbers of cells also negatively affects the regenerative potential of MSCs. It is therefore essential to improve the regenerative potential of stem cells compromised due to “in vitro expansion”, “donor age” and “donor disease status” for their successful autologous use. The current review has been organized to address the age and disease depleted function of resident adult stem cells, and the strategies to improve their potential. To combat the problem of decline in the regenerative potential of cells, this review focuses on the strategies that manipulate the cell environment such as hypoxia, heat shock, caloric restriction and preconditioning with different factors.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest-Growing (and Shrinking) Clean Energy Jobs

Clean energy is a growth industry, and increasingly so, but the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 saw the clean energy workforce shrink by 3.73% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the 2021 U.S. Energy Employment Report, as analyzed by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for environmental and economic policies. The gain […]
INDUSTRY
Weatherford Democrat

Texas A&M student researcher tackles a troublesome herbicide-resistant weed

One doctoral student is taking on these weeds, which rob farmers through herbicide costs, yield damage or quality losses. Palmer amaranth is highly adaptable, spreading all the way up to Minnesota and Canada, and is increasingly becoming resistant to more and more herbicides. Sarah Kezar is determined to make sure...
AGRICULTURE
Newswise

A Breakthrough in Probiotic Therapy – Personalized Probiotics (Dispensing) Machine for a Balanced and Enhanced Immune System

Newswise — MED-CU has invented a Personalized Probiotics (Dispensing) Machine to deliver live microorganisms that have health benefits to treat patients with unclear health problems and those with microbial imbalances or “dysbiosis”. Based on the research “Comparative Microbiome Analysis for the Probiotics Development” with the support of...
HEALTH
fox13news.com

Much-hyped 'clean-energy jobs' may not be where you think

TAMPA, Fla. - The $2-trillion infrastructure bill recently signed into law by President Biden talks a lot about "clean-energy jobs," which cover a lot of ground – from expanding wind and solar farms to expanding systems to store the energy they produce. It also includes electric car production, building...
TAMPA, FL
Newswise

Department of Energy Announces $35 Million for Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing (SciDAC) Partnership in Nuclear Physics

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $35 million for research in computation and simulation techniques and tools to understand the nucleon structure, nuclear matter, and strong force via collaborations that enable effective use of DOE high performance computers. The Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing (SciDAC) program brings together experts in key areas of science and energy research with experts in software development, applied mathematics, and computer science to take maximum advantage of high-performance computing resources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newswise

Estimating the strength of selection for new COVID-19 variants

Newswise — LOS ALAMOS, N.M., December 22— As the discovery of the new omicron variant illustrates, new COVID-19 variants will continue to regularly emerge. In an effort to make sense of these new variants, scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory have developed methods to quantify how much more or less transmissible they are, which could have far-reaching implications for public health in terms of COVID-19 risk and the vaccination levels required to obtain herd immunity.
SCIENCE
Newswise

10 ways Argonne advanced science in 2021

Newswise — Argonne scientists sought solutions to urgent problems from COVID-19 to climate change. Scientists and engineers from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory continually address the most pressing global challenges through groundbreaking research, new partnerships and forward-looking reports. The first article in this series highlighted nine ways Argonne research made a difference in 2021. Here are 10 more.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Scientists at PPPL and Princeton University demonstrate a novel rocket for deep-space exploration

Newswise — The growing interest in deep-space exploration has sparked the need for powerful long-lived rocket systems to drive spacecraft through the cosmos. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have now developed a tiny modified version of a plasma-based propulsion system called a Hall thruster that both increases the lifetime of the rocket and produces high power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newswise

Study shows common flower species holds promise for beneficial psychedelic drugs

Newswise — Thanks to a symbiotic fungus, many species of morning glories contain elements of powerful psychedelic drugs, according to a new Tulane University study published in the journal Communications Biology. The seeds of the common tropical vine, whose namesake trumpet-like blooms only open in the morning, contain compounds...
WILDLIFE
Newswise

New technique tunes into graphene nanoribbons’ electronic potential

Newswise — Ever since graphene – a thin carbon sheet just one-atom thick – was discovered more than 15 years ago, the wonder material became a workhorse in materials science research. From this body of work, other researchers learned that slicing graphene along the edge of its honeycomb lattice creates one-dimensional zigzag graphene strips or nanoribbons with exotic magnetic properties.
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Grants fund drug development for devastating tropical diseases

Newswise — Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have received two grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) totaling more than $5.5 million to develop new treatments for two types of devastating parasitic infections common in sub-Saharan Africa and Central and South America: river blindness and intestinal worm infections.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Evaluation of the Role of Stem Cells in Treatments for Organ Damage Related to COVID-19

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, SC 29636. *Corresponding author: Vincent S. Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, SC 29636. Citation: Bryant E, Gallicchio VS. (2021) Evaluation of the Role of Stem Cells in Treatments for Organ Damage Related to COVID-19....
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy