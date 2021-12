Lorraina Garcia knew that her eldest was different from the rest of her siblings; her daughter was a byproduct of what the imprisonment of a parent does to a child. Sage Garcia, 14, had witnessed her mother Lorraina in and out of jail and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. To this day, seeing a police officer instills panic in Sage, it signals to her that her parent may be going away again, despite her mother staying out of the system for years and telling her to not fear police, reminding her that it was her mistakes that brought bad interactions with officers.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO