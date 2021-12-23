ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Orchestral Concert Announced For December 24th In Japan

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokemon Company has announced a special orchestrated performance for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl. The performance will be broadcast...

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: Obtaining All Wormadam Forms

Despite there being several fun companions to find, Wormadam is perhaps one of the most interesting Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl. Much of this is because she has three forms. However, these forms don’t just change her looks. With a new cloak, Wormadam’s type changes too. So, depending on the cloak, she’ll have various uses. To ensure you get what you want, keep our guide handy to obtain all of Wormadam forms in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Project Piplup Blue Mt. Fuji Curry Released In Japan

Piplup fans can now enjoy a tasty new treat inspired by the Penguin pokemon!. The Pokemon Company has announced and kicked-off a new collaboration with Blue Mt. Fuji Curry to sell Project Piplup Blue Mt. Fuji Curry. As you can see above, the packaging will feature Piplup designs and includes a Project Piplup sticker.
ASIA
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Center Japan Announces New Merchandise Featuring Shinx, Luxio, And Luxray

Fans of Shinx, Luxio, And Luxray can look forward to some electrifying new goods soon!. The Pokemon Company has revealed an new merchandise line titled ‘My Luxray’s Story‘ – which will include plushies and other accessories. Fans will be able to grab these goods at Pokemon Center stores within Japan from 8 December 2022 onward.
SHOPPING
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus Menu Items Announced For Japan’s Pokemon Cafes

Japanese Pokemon fans will soon be able to enjoy some new treats from the ancient Hisui region in the near future!. The Pokemon Company has announced new menu items for its official Pokemon Cafes, which will be available from 28 January 2022 onwards. Pokemon Cafe customers will be able to enjoy a variety of dishes/drinks based on Pikachu, Rowlet/Cyndaquil/Oshawott, Hisuian Growlithe and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Orchestral#The Pokemon Company
nintendosoup.com

Earthbound G-SHOCK Watch Announced In Japan

Fans of the Earthbound/MOTHER series may want to keep an eye out for this snazzy piece of official merchandise coming soon!. Hobonichi MOTHER project and CASIO have announced a new G-SHOCK watch that features logos and theming from the Earthbound/MOTHER series. According to the official website, this G-SHOCK watch will cost a hefty 23,100 yen – and will only be sold to lucky customers via lottery selection on 20 January 2022.
LIFESTYLE
nintendosoup.com

Pokémon Evolutions Episode 8 “The Discovery” Now Live

The Pokémon Company has uploaded the final episode of its short anime series Pokémon Evolutions on the Pokemon Asia Youtube Channel. The eighth episode is called “The Discovery” and focuses on the discovery of Mewtwo as depicted in Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee, starring Green, Elaine and Trace from the games.
COMICS
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Scale World Sinnoh Cynthia & Garchomp Announced For July 2022 In Japan

Bandai has announced a new entry in their Pokemon Scale World Sinnoh series of Pokemon figures. The Sinnoh Region’s champion Cynthia is the next character to join the lineup along with her signature Pokemon Garchomp. In addition, Bandai will be releasing two more sets Roserade & Gastrodon as well as Spiritomb & Togekiss. The sets will release in July 2022 for Japan.
COMICS
nintendosoup.com

Beautiful New Illustration Released for Ace Attorney’s 20th Anniversary

As many fans will know, 2021 marks the Ace Attorney series’ big 20th anniversary. Well, Capcom has shared another wonderful gift to celebrate the occasion!. The official Ace Attorney 20th anniversary website has updated with a new illustration that features prominent characters from across the entire franchise. This includes Phoenix Wright and his friends from the mainline games, along with Ryunosuke Naruhodo and his crew from the Great Ace Attorney titles. Additionally, even characters from the crossover game Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney make an appearance!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Pokemon
nintendosoup.com

Triangle Strategy Receives “Frederica Aesfrost” Character And Story Trailer

Square Enix has uploaded a new character and story trailer for Triangle Strategy. This second showcase revolves around Frederica Aesfrost, the crown princess of the Aesfrost kingdom, along with several other characters closely associated with her. The trailer is currently only available in Japanese, but we can probably expect an English version to be released in a few weeks, similar to the previous story trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

The Company Man Announced For Switch, Launches Worldwide In Early 2022

Switch owners can look forward to a wacky new platforming adventure early next year!. Publisher Leoful has announced that it will be publishing The Company Man both digitally and physically for Nintendo Switch in Early 2022. The game will see players in the role of a disgruntled salaryman – who soon embarks on a mission to overthrow his boss and become the CEO!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Masters EX Sinnoh Chapter, Villain Event, And Master Fair Scout Detailed

DeNA has shared some new details about the next events and updates coming to Pokemon Masters EX. The Sinnoh Chapter of Pokemon Masters EX‘s Villain Arc is set to be added on January 12th 2022, along with a new Villain Event called Dreams of the Void. In addition, a new Master Fair Scout adding Sygna Suit Cynthia (Renegade) & Giratina will be running from December 26, 2021, to February 27, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Special Animal Crossing Artwork Shared For Christmas 2021

Here’s a little bit of additional post-holiday cheer for Animal Crossing fans!. To celebrate Christmas this year, Nintendo of America has shared a new piece of special artwork with a festive message. In particular, it features the adorable cast from the Happy Home Paradise DLC expansion thinking about how to decorate a Christmas-themed home!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Capcom Shares Christmas 2021 Artwork Featuring Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s Lunagaron

Capcom has something chilly and fresh for Monster Hunter Rise fans this holiday season!. The official Monster Hunter Twitter has shared a special piece of new artwork to celebrate Christmas. In particular, it features a Hunter along with their Palamute and Palico partners donning some festive costumes – as the new monster Lunagaron from the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion howls on!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Justice Chronicles Coming To Switch January 6th 2022 For The West

KEMCO has announced the release date for Justice Chronicles on Switch. Originally released for mobile devices back in 2014, Justice Chronicles is a retro style RPG following the adventures of a young knight and his companions on a journey to restore balance to the world. It features all the typical trappings of a classic JRPG, included turn-based combat, beautiful pixelart, and more. It is due to launch on January 6th 2022 for Switch in the west.
VIDEO GAMES
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” Releases On January 8th, 2022

Among the many release date casualties of 2021 was this Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple”, the next colorway of the Jumpman’s devotion to bringing back the 1998 model in its original form. Originally intended to release on December 29th, the Court Purple Jordan 13s have since been pushed back to January 8th, but that doesn’t rule out another delay of some kind. In any case, some new images of this upcoming Jordan release has surfaced via a retailer, so hopefully this instance is an indication that the January 8th date will stand firm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” Expected To Release Spring 2022

Historically overshadowed by other options in #23’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 9 is set to fight for the spotlight in 2022, as it’s expected to arrive in a handful of retro colorways. Among the rumored releases is a “Black/University Red/Particle Grey/White” option. Although early-images...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy