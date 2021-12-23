ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Court – Victoria Place Lumiaria A Wonderful Holiday Tradition in Dubuque

By Tim Koehler
 4 days ago
Traditional Christmas luminaries are being planned again this year along Plymouth Court and Victoria Place in Dubuque. This...

Christmas in Dubuque A Hundred Years Ago

The Christmastime weather in Dubuque was cold in 1921. High temperatures were in the twenties in the days before, and the Christmas day high was 21 degrees. There had been plenty of snow for sledding, enough that the City Manager issued a reminder to homeowners to clear walks and spread ash or sand. Upstream, the cold weather had caused a large ice gorge which was slowing the river’s flow. Concerns about further restriction of the current had a crew from Dubuque Electric Company using dynamite to keep water available for power plant use. With schools closing for the holiday break, a series of coasting accidents followed. In response, Dubuque police banned sledding on 21 different city streets including Dodge, 14th, and Hill.
Light up the Tri States $500 Winner!

Congratulations to Brad Soat of Dubuque, our Light Up the Tri States 2021 Winner!. Thanks to everyone who entered. We've enjoyed seeing all of the submitted photos (OK, almost all of 'em), and appreciate everyone making the tri-state area merry and bright for the season. Here are some selected entries...
Galena vs. Galena Round 3

We’re blessed to have a unique place like Galena, Illinois, here in the tri-state area. The name Galena is not unique to the beautiful northwest Illinois town, however. There are more than two dozen places in the U.S. which go by that name, and from time to time we like to take a look at how various Galenas compare. This time around we’re comparing Galena, Illinois to Galena, Virginia.
Dubuque a Hundred Years Ago: Dr. Mary Killeen Named DCMS President

Women in Leadership: 100 years ago this month, The Dubuque County Medical Society's new leader became Dr. Mary Killeen. On December 13, 1921, Dr. Mary Killeen of Dubuque was elected president of The Dubuque County Medical Society. Killeen didn’t begin her working life as a doctor, she was a teacher first. Mary Killeen graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, (now The University of Northern Iowa) then returned to Dubuque to teach at Prescott Elementary School.
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Dubuque, IA

So you couldn't make it to Washington D.C. to see the lighting of the Nation's Christmas Tree? No problem, we've got our own tree lighting ceremony this Saturday, December 4th. The Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque will host its own tree lighting ceremony this Saturday from 3pm till 4pm. Complete...
Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

