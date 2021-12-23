ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DTM finalises 2022 calendar as Assen deal ends

By Jamie Klein
Motorsport.com
Cover picture for the articleBack in October, the German series announced a nine-round schedule with a 'TBA' venue on June 3-5. However, this date has been scrapped from the latest draft calendar announced on Thursday following the end of championship promoter ITR's agreement with Assen. The move leaves the 2022 schedule with eight...

