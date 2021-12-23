ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

India court building rocked by explosion; at least 1 dead

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbgCm_0dUWFwsh00

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed in India on Thursday when an explosion was set off at a courthouse near New Delhi, authorities said.

Officials said the blast occurred inside one of the restrooms at the court building in Ludhiana, which is located about 215 miles northwest of the Indian capital.

Investigators believe that the person who died was either very close to the explosion, or perhaps was the one who carried an explosive device into the building.

Some local outlets reported at least two people dead.

The surrounding area near the court was sealed off while forensic teams collected samples, police said.

Comments / 3

Related
arcamax.com

At least 77 dead in Haiti gas explosion. Death toll could rise

The death toll from a gasoline tanker explosion in Haiti’s second-largest city continued to mount Wednesday after one hospital registered two overnight deaths and the leading disaster coordinator for the northern region confirmed 75 casualties. Jean Henri Petit, who heads the Office of Civil Protection for the North region,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Pakistan: explosion at Karachi bank leaves at least 15 dead

At least 15 people were killed and 16 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a bank branch in Karachi’s industrial area, police said. A senior police officer said the blast at a branch of Habib Bank Ltd, Pakistan’s largest lender, could have been caused by a gas leak. Sarfaraz Nawaz also told reporters that the building appeared to have been constructed over a sewage drain.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Japan: At least 27 feared dead in Osaka building fire

At least 27 people are feared to have died after a fire broke out in a building in downtown Osaka, Japan. Police are investigating whether the blaze was started deliberately, public broadcaster NHK said. They are investigating reports that a man spilled liquid that started the fire. The victims suffered...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosive Device#New Delhi#Indian Capital#Police
The Independent

Indian actor dies by suicide after ‘harassment’ by men posing as officials

A 28-year-old actor in India has died by suicide after she was allegedly harassed by two men posing as officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau.The incident took place in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, on 20 December, when the two accused “apprehended” the actor and her friends during a party, reported The Indian Express.The suspects allegedly first attempted to extort Rs 4 m (£39,800) from the actor, who has worked in regional language films in India, before settling on half the amount. Upset from the consequences, the actor reportedly slipped into depression and was tense about arranging such a huge amount....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Missing 2-year-old found dead after dad pulled from submerged truck, Indiana cops say

Authorities in Indiana have found the body of a 2-year-old girl who was missing when her father was found inside his pickup truck partially submerged in a river. Dive teams found Emma Sweet’s body roughly three miles down river from where her father’s truck was found submerged two days before, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said in a Nov. 28 social media post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
pbs.org

News Wrap: At least 60 dead after Haiti gas tanker explosion

In our news wrap Tuesday, at least 60 people were killed and dozens injured in Haiti late Monday after a fuel truck overturned and exploded. The United States Congress is on the verge of raising the national debt limit by $2.5 trillion. New data suggests Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is 70 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations from the omicron variant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Teenager’s death ruled suicide by coroner

A coroner has ruled out a direct link between a 15-year-old girl’s suicide and the teenager being prescribed a drug to treat her acne. Jonathan Leach said the evidence from experts on a potential link between Isotretinoin and self-harm was that there was “no settled and agreed view”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
241K+
Followers
46K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy