ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Bishop Ludden, Skaneateles girls basketball both have state rankings

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SshSi_0dUWFtEW00

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each area high school girls basketball team had undergone one or more setbacks in December, though as the holiday break neared the desire just to keep having games overrode all other concerns.

Bishop Ludden, having absorbed its first defeat of the season to Rochester’s Bishop Kearney on Dec. 15, rebounded well two nights later when it defeated reigining sectional Class B champion South Jefferson 55-45.

Strong defense helped the Gaelic Knights build a 27-15 halftime lead, which held up the rest of the way despite Spartans star Jackie Piddock finishing with 23 points.

Fouled often, Kaitlyn Kibling earned 12 of her 21 points at the free-throw line. Amarah Streiff had 12 points and 13 rebounds before exiting with an injury as Katie Wiegand got 10 points, Bridget Dunham had nine rebounds and Elizabeth Gaughan matched that total while earning seven points.

Against Rome Free Academy last Monday, Ludden did not have Streiff – and the short-handed Gaelic Knights lost, 53-50, to the Black Knights.

Held to five points in the second quarter, Ludden trailed 29-18 at the break, but nearly made it up in the third quarter as Kibling worked her way to 15 points, Sarah Boyea stepped up with 13 points and seven rebounds and Dunham chimed in with 12 points.

To hang on late, RFA needed Amya McLeod to work her total to 21 points, leading all individuals, plus help from Tailyn Frost (11 points) and Mia Mirabelli (10 points).

All this happened after Ludden found itself placed at no. 5 in the first state Class A rankings of the season, just behind no. 4 Indian River.

When it knocked off Bishop Grimes on Dec. 14, Skaneateles hoped that win would carry it through a crowded stretch of five games in nine days as it was no. 19 in the first state Class B rankings of the winter.

The Lakers handled Altmar-Parish-Wililamstown 59-29 as Maddy Ramsgard, with 15 points, led a well-balanced attack. Ayla Pas’cal got 12 points, with Isabella Pietropaoli (nine points) and Maeve McNeil (eight points) close behind.

Winning its fourth in a row Dec. 18, Skaneateles topped Holland Patent 43-28, using a big third quarter to put away the Golden Knights as Ramsgard finished with 19 points, Pas’cal had nine points and Kathleen Reed added seven points.

Then it was the Lakers against Syracuse West last Wednesday night, and moving to 6-2 on the season, Skaneateles picked up a 53-39 victory, making it five in a row.

Though she led again with 13 points, Ramsgard had more scoring balance around her. Pas’cal got 10 points, with Reed adding nine points, Faith Wagner earning eight points and Pietropaoli contributing six points.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys basketball season halted by COVID cases

CENTRAL NEW YORK – An eventful December for area Onondaga High School League boys basketball team included, among other things, a new home court for Solvay and a setback for Westhill. Meanwhile, Marcellus kept up its strong play, even when pushed into two overtimes by Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Dec. 18...
MARCELLUS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skaneateles, NY
Education
City
Holland Patent, NY
City
Rome, NY
Skaneateles, NY
Sports
City
Skaneateles, NY
City
Rochester, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Eagle Newspapers

Solvay, West Genesee bowlers face tough league foes

ONONDAGA COUNTY – It was the Solvay bowling teams running up against Homer on Dec. 16 to begin its run toward the holiday break. The boys Bearcats lost to the undefeated Trojans in another 7-0 decision. Jacob Bigelow had a 473 series and high game of 173, with Rylan Tarbell’s 472 series close behind.
SOLVAY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Highschool#Spartans#Rome Free Academy#The Black Knights#Rfa
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia Lakers hockey outlasts Clinton, blanks Liverpool

CENTRAL NEW YORK – One thing the Cazenovia ice hockey team had to like about the way it worked through December was the way it responded to its first bit of adversity. The Lakers had seen its four-game win streak halted with a 4-1 defeat to West Genesee at Shove Park on Dec. 15, but had little time to fret about it because it traveled to Clinton just two nights later – and won, 7-5, over the Warriors in the historic Clinton Arena.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA swimmers stay undefeated with pair of wins

DEWITT – As its 2021 schedule concluded, the Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy boys swim team remained without a defeat and sported a 6-0 record. J-D/CBA had no trouble in its Dec. 17 meet against visiting West Genesee, picking up enough points in the first five events to clinch a team victory on the way to defeating the Wildcats 96-81.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville Bees hockey win streak hits six straight

CENTRALNEW YORK – Heading into the holiday break, the Baldwinsville ice hockey team was enjoying its most dominant stretch in years, having won six in a row, all by comfortable margins and including a trio of shutouts. The win streak had continued Dec. 15 against Fulton, where the Bees were scoreless in the first period […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy