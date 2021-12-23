ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

No local omicron cases yet, but health leaders say it's coming

By Tim Griffin
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MY2ww_0dUWFkXD00

We're hearing from county and city leaders about the potential impact of the omicron variant in the Coastal Bend.

During a meeting last night, they said so far in December there are 1,070 COVID-19 cases in Nueces County. That already surpasses November's count.

Right now, 53.7 percent of those cases involve people who are fully vaccinated.

Our health leaders also say, so far, there are no omicron cases in Nueces County, but that it's just a matter of time.

“Omicron is more contagious, it is much more contagious,” said Dr. Christopher Bird, a Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi associate professor. “The estimates I’ve seen show it two to five times more (contagious) which puts it more contagious than measles."

Bird adds that he thinks omicron will not have a severe impact on hospitalizations.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Measles#Covid#The Coastal Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy