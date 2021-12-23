ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A milder start this morning across Coastal Bend

By Tom Harris
 4 days ago
We are starting Thursday with some much milder temperatures this morning, but we are still experiencing some rather dense fog in some of our inland locations.

Motorists should use caution when heading out on the roadways.

We will remain in a warm and tranquil weather pattern the next several days with the winds picking up a bit today.

Our forecast for this afternoon calls for mostly sunny skies with a high around 80 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight we can expect partly cloudy skies with more patchy fog and an overnight low around 62.

No big weather changes are expected through early next week.

The forecast for Christmas Day calls for morning fog with afternoon sunshine and an afternoon high of 82.

High temperatures across the Coastal Bend will remain in the lower 80s for the remainder of the forecast period. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

