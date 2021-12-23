ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Makes Marching Band Dream Come True for Young Man with Autism

Localish
Every year for Luke Barrys birthday, his entire neighborhood comes together for a Christmas-themed parade, complete with instruments, festive hats, and plenty of good cheer.

Luke, who has been diagnosed with autism and epilepsy, discovered instruments when he was around two years old and instantly fell in love. He has always dreamed of being in a marching band and this year, thanks to
Disney, his dream is about to come true.

"This year, he thinks that everybody is coming for a practice run for his birthday parade," said Jill Barry, Lukes mom, "He has no idea that Disney is going to surprise him."

After handing out instruments to all of his family and friends, Luke led his marching band, nicknamed the Walnut Street Unicorns, in a spirited march around the block. At the end, Lukes mom surprised him with the news that they are headed to Disney World for the Disney Christmas Celebration Parade , but thats not all.

"Youre going to march with the Disney Band," Jill exclaimed. Luke couldn't contain his excitement!

Catch Luke marching in the parade and don't miss all the beautiful performances during the
Disney Christmas Celebration , Christmas Morning on ABC and Stream on Hulu !

Disney is the parent company of Localish.

