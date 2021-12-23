ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What a Record-Breaking Year For IPOs Tells Us About the Economy

By Eloise Barry
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQ2ez_0dUWEYrA00

It was a crowded year for companies entering public markets, with 980 businesses going public in 2021—more than double the number that did so in 2020. The most successful of these debuts shine a light on the strengths of the global economy.

Asian businesses remain on the rise, all while combating a rocky regulatory environment. Companies that focus on delivering products to consumers at ever growing speeds continue to attract the dollars of global investors. Businesses that develop technologies to combat the climate crisis—like electric vehicles and renewable energy—and to capture the attention of consumers—like social media—have captivated global markets.

While the companies that enjoyed successful stock market debuts were characterized by innovation, many lacked diversity in their leaders. Of the top 10 IPOs by size in 2021, all the chief executives were men. Dating app Bumble, which ranked in the top 15, was the most successful IPO by a woman-led company.

To better understand the shifting market priorities in 2021, these were the top 10 IPOs of the year—using data provided by financial analysis firm Dealogic—ranked in order of size.

Rivian

The Wall Street debut of electric car manufacturer Rivian was well timed. While countries raced to sign emission-cutting pledges during the UN climate conference in November, the environmentally-conscious company raised over $13.7 billion, making it one of the biggest U.S. IPOs in history.

Rivian, founded in 2009 by RJ Scaringe, began selling vehicles in 2021. The company’s original target was the sports car market, but it pivoted to electric pickup trucks and SUVs when Scaringe realized the widespread appetite for sustainable models. Rivian launched its first product in September, the all-electric R1T pickup truck retailing at $67,500.

In an attempt to counter the rise of rival electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla, Rivian won the backing of car giant Ford , which owns a 12% stake. In 2019, former CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, announced the e-commerce company had ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian , to help Amazon achieve its 2040 net-zero carbon pledge. Amazon is Rivian’s largest shareholder with a 20% stake.

With a global demand for sustainable transport, Scaringe foresees the company will increase production to 1 million vehicles per year by 2030.

Read more: Amid Scaling Challenges, Rivian Announced Plans to Build New $5B Factory in Georgia

Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou, the biggest rival to video sharing platform ByteDance, raised $6.23 billion in its Hong Kong debut in February, the largest IPO in the tech industry since Uber raised more than $8 billion in 2019.

Cheng Yixiao, the company’s chief of product, founded Kuaishou in 2011 as a tool to create GIFs on smartphones. The company later pivoted toward short videos, with the tagline: “Capture the World, Share Your Story”. In June, then-CEO Su Hua revealed Kuaishou had amassed more than one billion monthly active users per month .

Like other content creator sites such as OnlyFans, the video sharing platform lets users leave tips for content creators, of which Kuaishou takes a cut. According to the FT , tips contributed 62% of Kuaishou’s revenue in the first nine months of 2020. The app also doubles as a livestreaming e-commerce platform, where creators market products directly to consumers.

After reaching a $160 billion valuation following its IPO, investors were spooked by tightened state regulation aimed at deterring inappropriate explicit content, and shares plummeted in value. In August, Kuaishou announced it was halting planned expansion to the U.S. , and in October, Hua stepped back from the day-to-day running of the company. The company’s share prices are currently 26% lower than their IPO valuation.

Coupang Inc.

Dubbed “the Amazon of South Korea,” e-commerce platform Coupang raised $4.6 billion in its Wall Street IPO in March. The company ended its first trading day with a market value of more than $84 billion , making it the largest U.S. debut for an international company since Alibaba’s listing in 2014.

According to the FT , Coupang allocated shares to less than 100 investor accounts—which include SoftBank, BlackRock, and Fidelity—a small number for an IPO of its size.

The Seoul-based company was founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, a Harvard Business School dropout. In just ten years Coupang has grown to South Korea’s largest online retailer .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYpyi_0dUWEYrA00
Eco-bags carrying fresh food move along a conveyor belt at a Coupang Corp. fulfillment center in Bucheon, South Korea, on Feb. 19, 2021. SeongJoon Cho—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Like Amazon, short shipping times and efficient supply chains have made Coupang synonymous with convenience. According to the company, 70% of Koreans live within 10 minutes of a Coupang logistics center. More than 99% of orders placed on its site are delivered within one day, it claims.

Since the blockbuster IPO, it hasn’t all been clear sailing for the company. In June, Coupang faced consumer boycotts following its handling of a fire that killed one person and destroyed its biggest logistics center. The incident, along with other worker deaths earlier in the year , caused concern that fast delivery times were being prioritized over workplace safety and fair labor practices. The company has also faced regulator probes into alleged algorithmic bias favoring its own products.

DiDi Global Inc.

It’s been a bumpy ride for China’s cab hailing app, DiDi. Just weeks before its Wall Street debut in June, China’s market regulator launched an antitrust probe into the company, as part of a crackdown on large companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, squeezing out smaller rivals.

Despite the threat, DiDi went on to raise $4.4 billion on the New York stock exchange, giving it a $73 billion valuation.

Read more: DiDi Chuxing Is One of the 2021 TIME100 Most Influential Companies

Just days later, however, regulators launched another investigation, this time into DiDi’s use of customers’ personal data . During the probe, the app was banned from registering new users or listing on Chinese app stores. Its stocks plummeted, and the company was forced to tell investors it was unaware of regulators’ plans ahead of its IPO.

Then, DiDi was hit by another blow, this time in the U.S. On Dec. 2, the SEC finalized rules making US-listed foreign companies liable to delisting if their auditors do not comply with requests for information from regulators. The law was introduced in 2020 after Chinese regulators repeatedly denied requests from U.S. authorities to inspect the accounts of Chinese firms listed on Wall Street.

Just six days later, DiDi announced it will remove shares from the NYSE , and move its listing to Hong Kong. Since its Wall Street debut, the company’s shares have lost more than 40% of their value.

More from TIME

InPost S.A.

Polish package locker provider was Europe’s biggest IPO since 2018, with the company raising $3.9 billion in January on Amsterdam’s stock exchange. The listing was so popular that InPost was forced to shorten the offer period due to what it called “ significant investor demand ”.

Launched in 2006 and acquired by the private equity firm, Advent, in 2017, InPost offers an alternative to mainstream courier services. Deliveries are sent to one of the company’s vast network of automated lockers—which InPost dubs “automatic parcel machines”—allowing customers to collect at their leisure, 24 hours a day.

In Poland, 49% of the population already lives within a 7-minute walk of one of InPost’s lockers and its app has over 7 million users. InPost also operates key markets in the U.K. and Italy.

Amid COVID-19 stay at home orders at the start of the year, the market was primed for InPost’s expansion. Since the IPO, the company acquired French counterpart Mondial Relay in efforts to grow in Europe.

Krafton Inc.

South Korean online game developer, Krafton, made its public debut in July, marking Korea’s highest IPO of 2021. The company, which derives almost all its sales from hit game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), raised $3.8 billion with the offering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQMRK_0dUWEYrA00
South Korean e-sports players compete in a 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' match during the Esports Championships East Asia Seoul 2021 in Seoul on Sept. 10 2021. Jung Yeon-je—AFP/Getty Images

Entrepreneur Chang Byung-gyu founded Krafton—then Bluehold—in 2007. In 2018, a $500 million investment from Tencent Holdings, owner of Chinese messaging app WeChat, made Krafton a unicorn overnight.

Despite its size, Krafton underperformed in its IPO. First, the company was ordered to cut its offering by more than $870 million by the Korean financial watchdog, amid concerns over a potential bubble in the stock market. Then, after its debut, Krafton’s shares dropped. Mostly to blame were concerns about the company’s reliance on PUBG for its revenue, and a proposed crackdown on online gaming in China , one of the company’s biggest markets.

Despite setbacks, Krafton has plans to expand its entertainment offerings to include animated movies and interactive content around its PUBG fantasy universe. Earlier this month, the company backed Jordan-based mobile game publisher Tamatem in a $11 million funding round, as part of Krafton’s expansion into the Middle East and North Africa.

JD Logistics Inc.

The supply chain and delivery spinoff of Chinese e-commerce group, JD.com, enjoyed a healthy debut in Hong Kong, raising $3.6 billion.

Founded in 2007 as an integrated supply chain provider, JD Logistics helped to solidify its parent company’s leading position in the online retail market. JD Logistics delivers 90% of JD.com packages on the same or next day , and now has its sights set on expanding its third-party capacity.

While the logistics provider benefitted from the COVID-19 online shopping boom, its stock market debut—which came amid increased scrutiny of the tech sector in China—fell short of expectations. Analysts attributed the shortfall to the company’s increased investment in infrastructure. The company is attempting to slim down its labor costs with the use of AI and robots to automate packing processes.

China Three Gorges Renewables Group

Amid strong investor appetite for green energy assets, the renewables arm of China’s state-run power company raised $3.5 billion in its Shanghai debut in May. Its parent, China Three Gorges Corp (CTG), is the world’s largest hydropower company, famous for the hydropower dam on the Yangtze river.

CTG said proceeds from the offering would be used to help fund offshore wind power projects , as Beijing seeks alternatives to expensive coal power. The renewables unit launched its first floating offshore wind power platform in June, off the coast of Zhejiang province in south-eastern China. CTG Renewables’ plans to grow non-hydro renewables are set to be crucial in the race to reach net zero (China reported record coal production and only committing to “phasing down” coal at the UN climate conference, COP26).

GlobalFoundries Inc.

Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries made its Wall Street debut under unusual circumstances: a global shortage of its own product. Just days after the company raised $2.9 billion in its October IPO, chief executive Tom Caulfield told CNBC that GlobalFoundries’ chip capacity was sold out through the end of 2023.

Manufacturers of cars, phones, and home appliances have all been hit by the microchip shortage. Apple has had to cut its projected iPhone 13 production targets by as many as 10 million units for 2021.

Read more: From Cars to Toasters, America’s Semiconductor Shortage Is Wreaking Havoc on Our Lives. Can We Fix It?

GlobalFoundries, which was spun off from Advanced Micro Devices in 2009, reported a 13% increase in revenue in the first half of the year as demand for chips soared. Despite global supply chain issues exacerbated by the pandemic, and what the CEO called an “ underinvestment ” in semiconductor technology, GlobalFoundries has secured record deals with the likes of BMW .

Volvo

Chinese-owned, Swedish-headquartered car manufacturer Volvo listed on the Stockholm stock exchange in October after a previous cancelled attempt in 2018. Despite raising $2.7 billion, the IPO was scaled back on initial projections—owner Zhejiang Geely was forced to convert its vote-heavy shares into normal stock after protests from potential Swedish investors.

The increased desire among investors for electric vehicles, which only make up 3% of Volvo’s sales, possibly played a role in the modest valuation. Chief executive Hakan Samuelsson told the FT that to boost funding Volvo needed “to be credible in telling investors we’re on our way to being 100% electric”.

The company is set to use IPO proceeds to double annual sales to 1.2 million vehicles by 2025. It plans to sell only fully electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 5 Stocks to Buy to Start 2022 With a Bang

These stocks should handsomely reward patient investors. We've hit the homestretch. In just a few days we'll be turning the page on 2021 and looking toward a new, and hopefully less pandemic-disrupted year. Despite the challenges Wall Street has endured this year, the benchmark S&P 500 ended last week on...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Economy#South China#Ipos#Asian#Dealogic#Un#Tesla Rivian#Ford
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but between the Omicron variant causing renewed disruptions and persistent inflation pushing central banks to pump the brakes, the outlook is uncertain. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Are DiDi Shares Trading Lower Premarket?

DiDi Global Inc DIDI has prohibited current and former employees from selling company shares indefinitely, Financial Times reports. DiDi extended the prohibition from December 27 without setting a new end date. DiDi lost 60% of its value, or ~$38 billion in stock market capitalization, since its $4.4 billion U.S. initial...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed in quiet end of year trading

Major share benchmarks were mostly lower in Asia on Monday at the outset of the last trading week of the year as countries grappled with the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. Benchmarks fell in Shanghai Bangkok Tokyo and Seoul Taiwan and India were higher. Many global markets are closed for holidays. Comments by China's central bank, or People's Bank of China, over the weekend about support for the economy highlighted differences in stances among major economies balancing the need to support economic recoveries from the pandemic while keeping inflation in check. The Federal Reserve is...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock rises in wake of China regulator's draft rules on overseas listings

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, -1.74% rose 0.8% in morning trading Monday, after China's securities regulator's draft rules on overseas listings released over the long weekend OK'd the listing structure known as variable-interest entity (VIE) used by the e-commerce giant to list its shares on the NYSE. Alibaba's stock has now rallied 6.8% since closing at a 4 1/2-year low of $111.96 on Dec. 3, but was still down 20.4% over the past three months, and 48.6% year to date, while the S&P 500.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Seeking Alpha

What Price Signals Are Telling Us

A look at the causes of price inflation. When price inflation occurs, it can be a very challenging time for everyone. In that type of environment, prices of goods and services often go up faster than wages, and the public and policymakers wish to constrain them. Historically, when price inflation becomes rampant, policymakers tend to put in place price and wage controls to try to tame inflation, but those don’t have a good track record of working out well.
BUSINESS
MemeStockMaven

What Happens If Alibaba Stock Is Delisted From the U.S. Market?

Alibaba (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Report is back in the spotlight after intense volatility in its share price. The stock recently swung upward after Alibaba's management presented a growth turnaround plan during its recent "Investor Day." However, since Beijing's latest regulatory clampdowns have pushed Chinese stocks to...
STOCKS
TheStreet

China Tightens Rules for Foreign Stock Listings

China is putting the clamps on foreign stock listings for companies in sectors where the government wants to limit foreign investment, such as technology. It said that foreign ownership can’t exceed 30% in these companies, and no single investor can have more than 10%. Foreigners also are barred from management positions. The rules are effective Jan. 1.
ECONOMY
Financial World

Alibaba’s Ant consumer finance unit to boost capital to $4.7 billion

In what could be contemplated as a sagacious move to restore consumers’ confidence following a flurry of regulatory probes into Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holdings’ fintech arm, Ant Group, the Hangzhou-headquartered largest digital payment platform in China would ramp up its capital by CNY30 billion or $4.71 billion from a prior CNY8 billion or $1.26 billion, while the fintech group also presented four new strategic investors, a regulatory filing with Hong Kong stock exchange released late on Friday had unveiled.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

This Day In Market History: The First Balanced US Mutual Fund

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date. What Happened? On Dec. 27, 1928, Walter Morgan founded the first balanced mutual fund in U.S. history, a fund that would eventually become the basis of the Vanguard Group of Investment Cos. Where...
MARKETS
Footwear News

These Are 6 Retail Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Market Watchers

2021 was a whirlwind year for retail. Supply chain meltdowns, record high inflation, and staff shortages made it clear which brands could adapt and which ones would fall to the wayside. As 2021, comes to a close, uncertainty persists, especially with the most recent uptick COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Still, analysts and market watchers are hopeful for some brands to maintain their momentum. We reached out and asked them about where they see businesses heading in 2022 and what stocks they recommend watching out for. Below are their picks for the best stock buys in 2022. LULU — Lululemon Activewear was a major trend...
RETAIL
TIME

TIME

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy