New report shows U.S. inflation continues to soar

By Paula Jones
wbrz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent economic studies show that U.S. consumers are still dealing with high prices, and it does not look like inflation will slow down anytime soon. The Bureau of Economic Analysis announced...

www.wbrz.com

Washington Times

A lump of coal for Christmas: No easing of inflation, says new government report

A key measure of inflation showed consumer prices rising the fastest in four decades, the government reported Thursday, a day after the White House boasted that President Biden “saved Christmas” by helping to speed up delivery of gifts that are costing Americans more. The personal consumption expenditures index...
BUSINESS
wxxinews.org

Used car values soar as supply shortages continue

Used car sales are the ultimate supply-and-demand business, according to the Rochester Auto Dealers Association’s Brad McAreavy, who said prices have spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to analysis from I-See-Cars.com, used car prices rose 27% nationwide and about 31% in the Rochester area in November. These increases continue...
ROCHESTER, NY
atlantanews.net

EU inflation soars to 30-year high

Annual consumer inflation in 19 EU states surged last month to a record 4.9% from 4.1% a month earlier, data from the European statistical agency Eurostat shows. A price increase of this scale was last recorded in the bloc in July 1991. The figure, however, was in line with the...
BUSINESS
milehighcre.com

New Report: Commercial Real Estate Stands to Benefit from Inflation

Cushman & Wakefield recently published a report, What Rising Inflation Means For CRE Investing, that looks at the factors contributing to rising prices in the U.S., how long elevated inflation rates are likely to continue, the role of the Federal Reserve, which is having to walk a narrower path than in prior economic expansions, as well as the major implications for commercial real estate investors.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Shore News Network

U.S. producer prices soar as supply bottlenecks persist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped 11 years ago and supporting views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for some time. The report from the Labor Department on...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Inflation Soars Again Ahead Of December FOMC

The latest inflation data out of the US, released on Friday, has bolstered hawkish expectations ahead of this week’s FOMC. The November CPI reading showed yet a further rise in US prices, once again above forecasts, bringing the pace of inflation in the US to its highest level since 1982. On the month, inflation was seen rising 0.8%, putting annualised inflation at 6.8%, the fastest increase in prices since June 1982. Core CPI, meanwhile, was seen higher by 0.5% on the month. Annualized, core CPI hit 4.9%, its biggest rise since summer 1992.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Eurozone inflation soaring 'significantly higher ECB

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its inflation projections this week and slashed its 2022 growth outlook, saying the pandemic and supply chain disruptions are slowing the eurozone's economic recovery. The regulator now sees inflation above its 2% target this year and in 2022 but holding below it in the...
BUSINESS
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but between the Omicron variant causing renewed disruptions and persistent inflation pushing central banks to pump the brakes, the outlook is uncertain. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
agnetwest.com

Report Shows U.S. Falling Behind in Trade Agreements

A new report shows the United States is falling behind its competitors in reducing global trade barriers. The Corn Refiners Association released the report this week. The report tracked trade agreements since 2010 and found several nations have outpaced the U.S. “Over the last ten years, U.S. progress on new...
U.S. POLITICS
