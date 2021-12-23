New report shows U.S. inflation continues to soar

The latest inflation data out of the US, released on Friday, has bolstered hawkish expectations ahead of this week’s FOMC. The November CPI reading showed yet a further rise in US prices, once again above forecasts, bringing the pace of inflation in the US to its highest level since 1982. On the month, inflation was seen rising 0.8%, putting annualised inflation at 6.8%, the fastest increase in prices since June 1982. Core CPI, meanwhile, was seen higher by 0.5% on the month. Annualized, core CPI hit 4.9%, its biggest rise since summer 1992.

