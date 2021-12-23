Airtable Scores Massive $735 Million Round

Germany-based blockchain-based continuous forgery-proof auditing company hae.sh has obtained EUR 1.3 million in seed capital. With the Digital Internal Control Environment (DICE) software, the startup aims to change traditional rules in the economy. According to a hae.sh representative, the financial year of most listed companies ends on December 31, yet the audited annual financial statements may not be finalised and published until March or April of the following year, which they state is problematic.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO