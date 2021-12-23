ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airtable Scores Massive $735 Million Round

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO – Airtable, which operates a connected apps platform that helps companies modernize their business processes, has raised a massive $735 million Series F round. The new funding brings Airtable’s total investment to date to $1.36 billion and values the company at $11 billion (pre-money). This Series F round includes...

