MEET THE H & S FEED & COUNTRY STORE PET OF THE WEEK: "BACON"

KBOE Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s H & S Feed & Country Store Pet of the Week is “Bacon”, a 6 month old female...

kboeradio.com

I-95 FM

Meet Marquis, Our SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week

Say hello to Marquis, our SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week!. Marquis is a gorgeous ginger-brown Boxer/Pittie mix with keen, intelligent amber eyes, and she looks absolutely stunning in pink. She’s 4-and-a-half years old now and has returned to the shelter after she had an encounter with another dog off-leash on a trail.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wxxv25.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Forest

It’s Tuesday which means it is time for our Pet of the Week. Our feline friend Forest has made the trip over from the Jackson County Animal Shelter along with Adoption Coordinator Maridee Mallette.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
KXRM

Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Coqui!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Coqui (pronounced (coe-key)! Coqui is a five-year-old chihuahua. She came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as an owner surrender. She is a little nervous so she will need some patience as she settles into her new home, but once she is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
APG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Hi, everyone, I’m Gopher. Not so much like the annoying rodent who leaves holes in your lawn, and not like people from Minnesota who cheer for that big college team — more like that cute guy on “The Love Boat.”. Remember him, the purser on the fancy...
PETS
mainstreet-nashville.com

Meet Boomer, the Pet of the Week

Allow us to introduce you to a Nashville Humane Association dog that’s available for adoption and looking for a forever home. Boomer is new to NHA and has made quite the impression on all NHA staff and volunteers almost immediately after moving to our facility from an overcrowded, out-of-county shelter. Yep, it’s true. We all have a huge crush on this large, affectionate, friendly, chocolate brown mixed-breed dog and just can’t wait for him to find the forever home he totally deserves.
PETS
islandfreepress.org

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Zeus

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Zeus, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Zeus, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
PETS
Kitsap Sun

Pet of the week: Meet Pretty Face

Meet Pretty Face. Pretty Face is a gorgeous 5-year-old shorthair with a lovely mink-soft coat that will make you want to pet her all day long. In her time here at KHS, Pretty Face has enjoyed spending the day in a staff office, and we have found her to be a delightful guest and companion. This chatty gal is more than happy to have conversations with you and loves to let you know when she is craving a treat. Pretty Face also enjoys climbing on carpeted cat trees and will also jump up onto the windowsill to watch the birds outside. Her favorite pastimes are playing with laser pointers, jumping into boxes, and using cat scratchers. Pretty Face is an active, playful and outgoing cat. She loves to be right by your side and is looking for a home with understanding humans who will give her affection when she craves it and give her space when she needs it. Pretty Face prefers to be the only queen in her castle, so she is looking for a home where she can be the only pet. If you think that this sweet, laid-back lady is the perfect match for you, come in and meet her today. You can meet Pretty Face and our other adoptable animals at Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
PETS
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Shelter’s Pet of the Week

About: Duke has a sweet disposition and plays well with other dogs. Can meet up: Jacksonville Animal Shelter, 208 E. Tena Street. Time: Between 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by appointment on Saturday. Can’t adopt immediately? Please consider a donation to the Jacksonville Animal Shelter, which...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
The Monroe News

Monroe County Animal Control's Pets of the Week

Pretty and King are this week's Pets of the Week from Monroe County Animal Control. Pretty is an approximately one-year-old female calico cat who has been spayed. King is a three-legged boxer, black and white in color, who is approximately six years old. He is not good with other dogs, but loves children.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wmay.com

Meet Lee– Our APL Pet Project This Week

Lee is a quiet, sweet 10-year-old orange tabby cat. He has FIV, which means he has a weaker immune system than most cats. FIV cats can live a long, happy life, but should not go to a home with FIV-negative cats. If you are interested in adopting Lee, call the APL at 217-544-7387 or fill out an application at apl-shelter.org!
PETS
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Tanner

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. Bull, meet china shop - that’s our Tanner! He’s sweet and young and has that exuberant energy that only puppies can have. Tanner is forty-five pounds, and he came to the shelter as a stray. We think he’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
cw35.com

Pet of the Week: Tater Tot, the Queen's dog

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to name our Pet of the Week! Now more than ever, pets have a special place in our families and in our hearts. Every week we search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Rutland Herald

Feeding your pet better in 2022

So we all know what my New Year’s article is going to be because I love talking about weight loss and diets in our pets. I’ll give you a reprieve for one week only but get the ball rolling by talking about food. You’re in luck because I just did a continuing education session talking about food and special diets. Not only do you not need to stay up late listening to lectures to get this information as I did, but I will make it more concise for you.
owegopennysaver.com

Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, they call me Barry Manilow because I am as laid back a cat as they come. I mean I am chill to the extreme. I guess you might say I am shy, but I am not scrambling to hide from you. I am not terrified either. I am destined to be the best pet friend to someone who is like me, chill.
OWEGO, NY
WSAV News 3

Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Hayward

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Hayward! Hayward is the most, really lovable dog. He is a super sweet dog. Very friendly. One of his favorite things is to lay up on the couch and cuddle.  He would do great with a family that has kids and other dogs. If you’d like […]
SAVANNAH, GA

