Crocs Purchases Heydude for $2.5 Billion

Casual footwear maker Crocs Inc. (CROX) - Get Crocs, Inc. Report announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Heydude, a privately owned casual footwear brand, for $2.5 billion.

Heydude was founded in Italy in 2008 and says it develops "comfortable, versatile and accessible footwear."

"With the acquisition of Heydude, we are thrilled to add another high-growth, highly profitable brand to our portfolio," said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees. "We believe Heydude's casual, comfortable, and lightweight products are aligned to long-term consumer trends and are a perfect fit for Crocs."

Crocs will finance the deal with $2.05 billion in cash and $450 million in Crocs shares issued to Heydude Chief Executive Alessandro Rosano.

Crocs Taking a Loan

Crocs expects to enter into a $2 billion term loan B facility and borrow $50 million under its existing senior revolving credit facility to fund the cash portion of the deal. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Heydude will operate as a standalone company once the deal is completed. with Rosano continuing to lead the company.

"We are proud of the brand we built and are honored to become a part of Crocs, a company perfectly positioned to take Heydude to the next level," Rosano said. "We have long admired the Crocs business and are excited to have them bring Heydude's comfort, craftsmanship, and style to consumers globally."

Crocs stock has more than doubled year-to-date.