They say there’s no place like home for the holidays. They also say that anywhere you hang your Santa hat is home, so odds are in your favor that you won’t be having a ho-ho-horrible Christmas this year (I mean we all have a Santa hat hanging SOMEWHERE, amiright?) In the event that you do feel a blue Christmas coming on, allow us to recommend that you binge such holiday classics as Home Alone, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and those old-school claymation TV movies Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer, and The Year Without A Santa Clause.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO