Those who receive a Covid booster jab can expect to mount an immune response in a matter of days – not weeks, scientists say.The boosters have been shown to restore the body’s immunological defences against Omicron, which appears capable of infecting those who are double-jabbed.While it takes up to two weeks to prime the immune system against Covid after a first dose, the effects of a booster jab start to be felt within two to three days, experts believe.“The immunity generated after a booster jab will rise much quicker than the first immune response,” said Gary McLean, a professor...

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO