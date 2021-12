The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch earlier next year. The new Galaxy S trio will probably be revealed in February after the Galaxy S21 FE’s silent reveal in January. The next-gen premium smartphone series offering seems to be almost ready. A source has shared an exclusive first look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Plus official poster. The image tells us the two models will be different from each other. The one on the left is the Galaxy S22 Ultra which could also be called as the Galaxy S22 Note. The white one is the Galaxy S22+.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO