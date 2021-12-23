ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

What Rising Home Prices Mean for Your Real Estate Investments

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

It's no secret that U.S. property values are up across the board (and if you're not convinced, ask any frustrated homebuyer who's been struggling for months to find a home in their price range). In November, the National Association of Realtors reported that during the third quarter, the median sale price of existing single-family homes rose in 99% of 183 markets, with double-digit gains in 78% of those markets.

All told, the median sale price for an existing family home climbed 16% during 2021's third quarter from a year prior, bringing that number up to $363,700. And while price acceleration may be a bad thing for prospective buyers, as a real estate investor with a portfolio of properties, it may be a positive thing for you.

That said, higher home values could also lead to higher costs on your end. Here are three things you can expect as an investor in the near term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkAdT_0dUWA8Nb00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Higher property taxes

When home values soar, so do property taxes. And so if you own properties you rent out , you may need to look at imposing rent increases on your tenants to compensate for your own rising costs.

Normally, it's possible to appeal a property tax hike. Technically, that's still possible in today's market. But whether you're likely to win an appeal is another story.

To argue down a property tax bill, you need comparable sales at lower price points. Because home price gains are so prevalent, you're likely to get stuck with whatever property tax hike is thrown at you for now.

2. More equity to tap

Because home values have soared on a national level, U.S. homeowners are now sitting on a record level of equity. Black Knight reports that in 2021's third quarter, collective home equity reached $9.4 trillion. That represents an average of around $178,000 in available equity per homeowner.

That gives you a prime opportunity to tap that equity and use it to expand your real estate portfolio. You can also access some of that equity and use it to renovate an existing property to command a much higher rental rate for it.

In fact, if you have any short-term rentals in your portfolio, you may want to upgrade them sooner rather than later. Due to recent developments on the COVID-19 front (thanks, omicron ), travelers may, at least in the near term, favor private rentals over hotels. Doing some quick upgrades could make it possible to boost your nightly rates.

3. More opportunity to sell and walk away with a nice profit

There may be a property or two in your portfolio that you've been seeking to unload for quite some time because it's been a struggle to find tenants, or because you've had a hard time commanding market rates in that specific location. Either way, with home prices being up and housing inventory so limited, now's a great time to list a home. Chances are, if you do, you'll not only find a quick buyer but one willing to pay a premium.

In fact, the real estate market is so starved for inventory that even a home in a less-than-desirable location could end up in a bidding war. And since mortgage rates are still sitting near historic lows, you can bet that buyers will be willing to compromise if it means snagging a place to call their own.

How long will high home prices last?

Once more inventory hits the real estate market and supply is able to better meet demand, home values should start to creep back downward. But that probably won't happen for quite some time. Economic and pandemic-related uncertainty will likely keep many sellers from listing their homes in the near term, which gives you a chance to make the most of inflated home prices.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 6/15/21

Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home#Single Family Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Walmart
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates | December 27, 2021

Rates on fixed-rate mortgages are trending lower today, while the rates on adjustable-rate mortgages are trending higher. Across loan types, rates remain very low historically speaking. Borrowers with strong credit can still find attractive rates and low monthly payments on a new mortgage or when refinancing an existing loan. The...
REAL ESTATE
azbigmedia.com

Real estate predictions for 2022 from Arizona Realtors

Most economists agree that there will be at least another three to five years of growth in real estate across the United States. And although the year will end strong, inventory remains in short supply throughout the country. There are a variety of factors impacting that, but key among them is the increased number of people entering the housing market.
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

3 REITs That Yield A Whopping 9%

A few days ago I wrote on 3 REITs that were yielding at least 7%. To (almost) close out the year, I started a series about high-yielding REITs. The first article was “3 Lucky REITs That Yield 7%.” The second was “3 Crazy 8%-Yielding REITs We’re Buying Hand Over Fist.” Which brings us to the (probably) last installment in the series.
REAL ESTATE
mckissock.com

What Rising Mortgage Rates Mean for Home Buyers

For homeowners, much of 2020 and 2021 were spent refinancing their current mortgage rates and enjoying lower monthly mortgage payments. And, who could blame them with federal funds rates as low as 0.25% when the pandemic began, pushing mortgage rates to historic lows?. Even into December of 2020, mortgage rates...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Real Estate Trends to Look Forward to in 2022

From a slowdown in frenzied price growth to the permanent effect of remote work on home design and new developments. The desperate frenzy of home buying spurred by wealth gains and a need for space around the world is likely to subside in 2022—with price growth coming back into the single digits for many areas and sales dipping amid too little inventory.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
149K+
Followers
73K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy