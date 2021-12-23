ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Taiwan's Foxconn qualifies for nearly $30 mln tax breaks in Wisconsin

 4 days ago
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Foxconn (2317.TW) has qualified for $28.8 million in Wisconsin tax credits as the Taiwan electronics manufacturer, best known for making Apple (AAPL.O) iPhones, pushes to set up manufacturing plants in the state.

The world's largest contract manufacturer of electronic devices has been working on a 20-million-square-foot manufacturing campus in Wisconsin, in which it will invest $10 billion over four years, to build electric vehicles.

Over the past year, Foxconn has created 579 jobs and has invested $266 million in the community, with nearly $1 billion in total investments for Wisconsin, the state's assembly speaker Robin Vos said in a statement.

"With the current work environment, it's crucial we highlight and focus on the businesses that want to participate in Wisconsin's economy," Vos said.

The project, first announced in 2017, was once called "the eighth wonder of the world" by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The company had said in April it would reduce its planned investment and cut the number of new jobs, citing market fluctuations and changing global market conditions. read more

jameir bolton
4d ago

fox come still hasn't done what they said they would do or we wouldn't have such a high unemployment in this county

La Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: Foxconn Qualifies for State Tax Credits

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye Host and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross discuss Foxconn qualifying for tax credits for the first time since signing the original incentive agreement with former Gov. Scott Walker in 2017. The company will receive $28.8 million for 2020 out of $29.1 million maximum. State certified 579 jobs, which was within target range. Capital investment fell short of $268.6 million target by nearly $2.5 million. Company had claimed it created 970 jobs in 2020 and invested $870 million. Evers signed a revised deal in April that dramatically reduced jobs and capital targets as well as benefits. Under the new contract, Foxconn can receive $80 million in refundable state tax credits if it creates 1,451 jobs through the end of 2025 and invests $672 million. The original deal called for 13,000 jobs and an investment of $10 billion with $3 billion in state credits.
Reuters

China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) jumped more than 8% on Tuesday morning after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
wtaq.com

Foxconn Earns Tax Credits for 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI (WSAU) — For the first time in two years, Foxconn has hit the hiring and investment mile-markers required for tax credits through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Leaders at the state agency confirmed that the Taiwanese tech giant added 579 eligible jobs and made a $266...
WausauPilot

State aid slows property tax growth in Wisconsin

Wisconsin property taxpayers should see one of the smallest increases in years on their December tax bills, with levies for school districts barely rising, technical college levies declining for only the second time in at least two decades, and a state tax credit rising sharply. Each December, the Wisconsin Policy...
Reuters

Foxconn's India unit Bharat FIH files for $663 mln domestic IPO

BENGALURU, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed FIH Mobile Ltd's (2038.HK) India unit Bharat FIH Ltd filed for an initial public offering of up to 50.04 billion rupees ($662.97 million) on Wednesday, according to its draft prospectus. Shares of FIH Mobile, a unit of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn (2317.TW),...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State of Wisconsin to give $27 million in grants to small businesses

BELMONT, Wis. — The state of Wisconsin plans to give away $27 million in grants to small businesses and venues to help them recover from the pandemic. Governor Evers was in Belmont in Grant County on Tuesday where he presented multiple checks of $200,000 to businesses there. This was part of $200 million in federal money for tourism and entertainment. This past September saw the best tourism revenue ever for a single month.
wgtd.org

Foxconn Qualifies for Credits; Jobless Rates Drop Again; Murder Charges Filed

(AP/WGTD)---Foxconn has qualified for nearly $30 million in Wisconsin tax credits. That marks the first time the Taiwan-based electronics giant has secured state aid since breaking ground on its Mt. Pleasant facility in 2018. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Wednesday verified that Foxconn met job creation and investment benchmarks to qualify. Foxconn created 579 eligible jobs and made a capital investment of $266 million at the Racine County facility last year. That qualifies the company for more than $2 million in job credits and nearly $27 million in capital investment credits. Foxconn still hasn’t said exactly what it’s making in Mt. Pleasant. Full disclosure is not a prerequisite of the state’s incentives agreement with Foxconn.
wpr.org

Records raise questions over Foxconn project manager's billing practices

The project director hired to oversee the struggling Foxconn development in the Village of Mount Pleasant is consistently billing taxpayers for 40 hours per week, but records are unable to account for how all his time is being spent. Claude Lois is a contracted consultant with engineering firm Kapur and...
Reuters

Taiwan govt OKs Taiwan Semiconductor's new chip plant in Japan

TAIPEI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has received approval to set up a chip plant in Japan, Taiwan's investment commission of the ministry of economic affairs, which approved the investment, said in a statement on Monday. World No.1 contract chipmaker TSMC said last month it would...
WNCY

A Plan To End Wisconsin’s Income Tax

MILWAUKEE, WI (METRO) – Former Governor Scott Walker, along with UW economist Noah Williams and a handful of reform groups in the state are making a serious pitch to lawmakers to end the state’s personal income tax and replace it with a slightly higher sales tax. The former...
Reuters

Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
Reuters

Explainer: Why Trump's $1 billion capital raise was so popular

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's new venture inked the second-largest ever private placement with convertible stock for a merger with a blank-check acquisition firm, according to SPAC Research, thanks to its unusually favorable terms and despite not having yet launched its social media app.
Reuters

China's online sales queen Viya fined $210 mln for tax evasion

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's "queen of livestreaming" has been fined 1.34 billion yuan ($210.16 million) for tax evasion, tax authorities said on Monday. Internet celebrity Viya, whose real name is Huang Wei, was fined for hiding personal income and other offences in 2019 and 2020, according to the tax bureau in Hangzhou, a city in southern China.
