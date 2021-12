This feature was released on Pixels at first and now everyone should be able to give it a try. This option is available under the image menu. After tapping on it, you will see a brief description of the feature and a prompt to confirm the move. The simplest way to find these photos afterwards would be to search for a "locked folder". There you will get prompted with your device lock screen before locked photos will become visible.

