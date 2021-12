CHICAGO (CBS) — When Chicago Public Schools students return from their winter break after the new year, district officials are prepared to have some classes go remote if necessary, amid an ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases across the city. CPS Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez said he expects the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff will go up during the winter break, which began this week. Many classrooms at CPS already have been forced to switch to remote learning due to the number of students in quarantine, and Martinez said he expects more classrooms will have to switch to remote...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO