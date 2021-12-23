Kate Middleton Is Festive in Red Rose-Print Sweater for ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’ Musical Performance

Kate Middleton is filled with holiday cheer while wearing her latest looks.

The Duchess of Cambridge served up two festive ensembles for the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas Community Carol Service” last night at Westminster Abbey, London. Middleton hosted the event and paid tribute to individuals and organizations who have supported their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The musical performance will air on ITV and ITV Hub on Christmas Eve at 7:30 p.m. GMT. For the first outfit, Middleton was shown in the first trailer while wearing a red floral-printed sweater accented with pearl buttons over a white button-up.

As for the second outfit, which she wore during the filming of the concert performance, Middleton had on a red calf-length coat dress by Catherine Walker that featured a large red bow on the neckline, a column of buttons down the middle of the garment and a flowy hemline. To further elevate her look, Middleton put on a pair of red stockings for a full monochromatic look.

Although Middleton’s shoes weren’t shown in the trailer, she slipped on a pair of red suede pointed-toe Gianvito Rossi pumps that perfectly matched her elegant piece.

The duchess has a regal and trendy fashion sense that feels timeless. Over the years, we’ve seen her wear intricate outerwear, flouncy dresses and chic separates that all show her affinity for knockout sartorial moments. As for shoes, Middleton opts for silhouettes like sleek pumps, sharp sandals and functional flats that all lend a hand in displaying her unique style.

