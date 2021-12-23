ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Capital Roots breaks ground on expanded food market in Troy

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Capital Roots has broke ground on its expanded market and food hub. The project is an expansion of Capital Roots’ Urban Grow Center, which began in 2014, at 594 River Street in Troy.

The 13,000 square foot project will provide Capital Region residents with improved access to healthy, local food within the market, a second food hub that will serve soup kitchens and school districts with access to regional farm products, and a kitchen that will help support local entrepreneurs to operate food-based businesses.

Capital Roots expanding mobile reach to bring produce to more residents

“At Capital Roots, we value an individual’s dignity and the power of choice. Many of the individuals and
families we serve struggle daily to meet basic needs, and often must make difficult decisions, such as
putting healthy food on the table or paying bills, said Capital Roots’ CEO, Amy Klein.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mt2Op_0dUW8lU600
    The Capital Roots’ expansion groundbreaking event on December 22 featured state and local officials (Capital Roots)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212P3b_0dUW8lU600
    The Capital Roots’ expansion groundbreaking event on December 22 featured state and local officials (Capital Roots)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sre6v_0dUW8lU600
    The Capital Roots’ expansion groundbreaking event on December 22 featured state and local officials (Capital Roots)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWTYL_0dUW8lU600
    The Capital Roots’ expansion groundbreaking event on December 22 featured state and local officials (Capital Roots)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tiAMi_0dUW8lU600
    The Capital Roots’ expansion groundbreaking event on December 22 featured state and local officials (Capital Roots)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdCSt_0dUW8lU600
    The Capital Roots’ expansion groundbreaking event on December 22 featured state and local officials (Capital Roots)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUrkw_0dUW8lU600
    The Capital Roots’ expansion groundbreaking event on December 22 featured state and local officials (Capital Roots)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YcrKZ_0dUW8lU600
    The Capital Roots’ expansion groundbreaking event on December 22 featured state and local officials (Capital Roots)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RoLxi_0dUW8lU600
    The Capital Roots’ expansion groundbreaking event on December 22 featured state and local officials (Capital Roots)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbP2h_0dUW8lU600
    The Capital Roots’ expansion groundbreaking event on December 22 featured state and local officials (Capital Roots)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5L19_0dUW8lU600
    The Capital Roots’ expansion groundbreaking event on December 22 featured state and local officials (Capital Roots)

The $8.8 million expansion’s new market, The Good Food Market, sponsored by CDPHP, will feature an open design, offering affordable and local fruits and vegetables all year long. The market will also have meat, dairy and other products from the kitchen and regional producers.

Troy proposes $13.6M in American Rescue Plan funding for several City projects

“The expansion of our Urban Grow Center directly addresses serving a food desert in Troy, while strengthening all of our programs with a second Food Hub that will serve the single mother, struggling to provide for her three growing children despite having a full-time job; the elderly couple on a fixed income who depend on senior services for transportation and due to advanced age and chronic health conditions are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19,” said Klein.

Since 2014, Capital Roots said it has increased local produce distribution from 200,000 pounds to more than 800,000, inspired millions of dollars in private investment in the neighborhood and supported regional farmers and food businesses. During the pandemic, their current small market inside the Urban Grow Center experienced a 600% increase in sales.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Group seeks to open nonprofit grocery in downtown Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A nonprofit group wants to open a grocery store in downtown Bennington and has secured a $200,000 loan from the town to do so. “The Bennington Community Market will be a small nonprofit grocery store located in the heart of downtown Bennington that promotes sustainable local agriculture, downtown revitalization, and healthy […]
BENNINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, NY
Lifestyle
Troy, NY
Business
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Food & Drinks
NEWS10 ABC

Guilderland, Colonie run out of at-home COVID test kits

With Christmas celebrations over and New Year’s Eve only a few days away, many municipalities are handing out free KN 95 masks and at-home COVID test kids. The at-home test kits are a hot commodity and going fast. “We had 900 kits from the county. We anticipated we’d give only 100 out,” says Jay Tyler, […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Small Market#Good Food#Food Desert#Food Drink
NEWS10 ABC

Despite nationwide travel conflicts, no cancellations at Albany International Airport

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the busy holiday travel season continues, delays and cancellations have caused travel headaches for some airline passengers across the country. Despite these scheduling conflicts, passengers at Albany International Airport did not experience any cancellations this weekend. On Monday, some families were saying goodbye after spending the holidays together, “Our family […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, December 27

A warning from the New York State Department of Health (DOH) about a rise in kids being hospitalized with COVID-19, what to do if you lose your COVID vaccination card, and the arrest of a Duanesburg man in connection with a suspicious death in Guilderland are featured in Monday's five things to know.
GUILDERLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NEWS10 ABC

New York State COVID update Sunday, December 26

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, December 26. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Washington County COVID update, December 27

FT. EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County released its daily COVID update on Monday. The county reported one new COVID death—an unvaccinated 80-year-old. COVID stats Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 1,099 (- 61) COVID-19 + Active Cases: 233 (- 10) COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 8,259 (+ 31) COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 9.8 COVID-19 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy