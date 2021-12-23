Capital Roots breaks ground on expanded food market in Troy

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Capital Roots has broke ground on its expanded market and food hub. The project is an expansion of Capital Roots’ Urban Grow Center, which began in 2014, at 594 River Street in Troy.

The 13,000 square foot project will provide Capital Region residents with improved access to healthy, local food within the market, a second food hub that will serve soup kitchens and school districts with access to regional farm products, and a kitchen that will help support local entrepreneurs to operate food-based businesses.

“At Capital Roots, we value an individual’s dignity and the power of choice. Many of the individuals and

families we serve struggle daily to meet basic needs, and often must make difficult decisions, such as

putting healthy food on the table or paying bills, said Capital Roots’ CEO, Amy Klein.

The Capital Roots’ expansion groundbreaking event on December 22 featured state and local officials (Capital Roots)

The $8.8 million expansion’s new market, The Good Food Market, sponsored by CDPHP, will feature an open design, offering affordable and local fruits and vegetables all year long. The market will also have meat, dairy and other products from the kitchen and regional producers.

“The expansion of our Urban Grow Center directly addresses serving a food desert in Troy, while strengthening all of our programs with a second Food Hub that will serve the single mother, struggling to provide for her three growing children despite having a full-time job; the elderly couple on a fixed income who depend on senior services for transportation and due to advanced age and chronic health conditions are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19,” said Klein.

Since 2014, Capital Roots said it has increased local produce distribution from 200,000 pounds to more than 800,000, inspired millions of dollars in private investment in the neighborhood and supported regional farmers and food businesses. During the pandemic, their current small market inside the Urban Grow Center experienced a 600% increase in sales.

