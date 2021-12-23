ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Working and Volunteer opportunites to help those experiencing homelessness

By Makayla Harris
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uB6iF_0dUW8fBk00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – As you’re starting off your day in your warm home, a large portion of Utah’s homeless population is out in the cold.

Finding them a warm shelter is one thing, but having enough staff to run them is a whole other story. In fact, several emergency shelters and overflow facilities need volunteers and employees to keep them open.

Ogden homeless advocates take unique approach to helping those in need

Joining Good Morning Utah to talk a little more about this is Andrew Johnston the director of Homeless Policy and Outreach for Salt Lake City and Sue Ativalu with Volunteers of America Utah.

For more information click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Utah tourism industry bouncing back from pandemic setbacks

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — As the world nears its third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is at least one industry that is bouncing back — Utah travel and tourism. It’s one of the most profitable industries in the state, contributing $7.07 billion to the economy and supporting thousands of jobs last year, according […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
City
Ogden, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
ABC4

Kids Under Construction – Holiday Special Edition

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the holiday season is here, making the most of the festivities in a safe, memorable way is easier than ever. Fun, meaningful ways to let your children join in on the holiday spirit include writing letters and planning virtual visits with Santa Claus, creating a holiday music playlist to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLC Mayor announces job opportunities within homeless shelters

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Mayor, Erin Mendenhall, joined forces with homeless service providers on the morning of Thursday, December 23rd, to raise awareness of available shelter vacancies as well as the lack of shelter staff.   Homeless shelters across Salt Lake County are in need of both paid employees and volunteers this […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Nearly 4,000 power outages reported in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A large power outage is affecting thousands of residents in West Valley City and Taylorsville Monday evening. Around 3,961 customers are estimated to be impacted by the outage. On Friday, a large snow system is currently covering many parts of Utah, with snowfall expected to impact roads and power […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Audit: Utah keeps teachers overall, but first 5 years tricky

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tiffany Hatch isn’t quite a unicorn, but a new state audit suggests she’s done something nearly half of her teaching cohort hasn’t: stuck it out in the profession. While the audit shows that in 2017 Utah teacher retention was the highest nationally, the turnover of Utah teachers during their first […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Weather#Working And Volunteer
ABC4

CDC shortens recommended quarantine period for COVID-19

(ABC4) – The CDC has updated and shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine period for people with COVID-19. The recommended time for isolation has changed from 10 days for people with COVID to five days, if asymptomatic. People who test positive should isolate for five days and when they leave isolation, continue to wear a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC4

More snowfall on the way with evening commutes likely impacted

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah! Hopefully you had a wonderful and safe Christmas weekend. As we begin this new work week, we’ll see more changes on the way. For most, the day starts quietly except for the mountains in northern Utah, where we’ll see periods of snow showers. From the afternoon into […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Over 160 people evacuated off chairlift at Deer Valley

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – According to Deer Valley, the Carpenter Express Chairlift stopped working at 2:38 p.m. on Christmas Eve. When the Deer Valley mountains operation team was unable to get the lift moving again, it started evacuating people at 3:15 p.m. Jamie Schapiro, who has been skiing at Deer Valley for 30 years, […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

How much holiday spirit do Utahns have?

UTAH (ABC4) – With a plethora of fantastical light displays, opportunities to meet Santa, and holiday-centric community and cultural events, Utah is certainly merry and bright during the Christmas season. But how much spirit do Utahns really have? A lot, it turns out. According to nationwide data collected by Clever Real Estate, Utah ranks second […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Jordan School District students receive $30,000 holiday funding from Larry H. Miller Charities

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Larry H. Miller Charities donated $30,000 to the Jordan Education Foundation’s “Christmas for Kids” initiative. The donation, along with contributions from the community, provides gifts, clothing, shoes, hygiene products and other items for 511 students living in the Jordan School District. Accompanied by volunteer chaperones, the students were able to go […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

UHP reporting one fatality, 30 crashes in Southwest Utah

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – After more than 200 crashes just this past weekend in Utah, highway patrol troopers are warning drivers to stay alert amid another winter storm advisory. UHP Troopers say just in Southwest Utah, about 30 crashes happened over the weekend and with more snow on the way, it’s likely to see that […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy