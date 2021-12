Every six months, the City of Malden works with the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) to test water for lead levels at 15 sites that are likely to have lead components. For the test period ending December 31, 2021, two of the sites did result in elevated levels of lead which put Malden in the 87% percentile rather than the acceptable 90%. Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Please visit our website at www.cityofmalden.org/lead for important information about lead in drinking water, the health effects of lead and what can be done to reduce or eliminate lead in drinking water.

MALDEN, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO