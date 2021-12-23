ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VeeCon 2022: Here Are The Dates And Speakers For The Coachella Of NFTs

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
 4 days ago

An upcoming NFT conference that will be held in 2022 for select owners of a popular NFT collection announced its first list of speakers and dates recently. What Happened: The inaugural VeeCon 2022 will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota May 19-22, 2022. The event will...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hackernoon

Here's What Industry Insiders Say About Music NFTs

Non-Fungible Tokens are disrupting industries across the board. Music NFTs offer a wealth of creative freedom for artists and exclusive experiences to those that collect them. NFT stands for non-fungible token, a token with a unique digital identification number that sits on the blockchain representing anything from art to music to the deed to your house. The Kings of Leon led an initiative called “NFT Yourself” which offered special perks like front-row seats to live shows and exclusive audio/visual art.
MUSIC
The FADER

Travis Scott will not perform at Coachella 2022

Travis Scott will not perform at Coachella 2022, Palm Springs news station KESQ reports. Indio, California Community Services Manager Jim Curtis told the station that Goldenvoice, Coachella's organizers, had dropped Scott from the lineup. The FADER has reached out to representatives of Goldenvoice, who have not publicly confirmed the move, for comment.
INDIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Benzinga

Playboy Unveils CENTERFOLD With Cardi B As Platform's Founding Creative Director

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) owned lifestyle brand Playboy has launched CENTERFOLD, a creator-led platform. Centerfold will facilitate creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses. The platform's founding launch creators include Cardi B, Amanda Cerny, Lana Rhodes, Gigi...
BUSINESS
berkshirefinearts.com

Unpacking NFTs

When I first read about NFTs, I thought that they made little sense. A couple of weeks later, my Millennial-age daughter asked me if I knew anything about them. I asked around and read and started to learn what NFTs were all about. It turns out that an NFT is a digital asset that exists only in the digital universe. You can’t touch it, but you can own it. An NFT can be any type of digital file, including an artwork, an article, a photo, music, or even a meme, such as “Disaster Girl,” the original photo of which sold for $500,000 in April this year. This NFT is an image of four-year-old Zoë Roth watching a house on fire in 2005. It was the first of several high price NFT sales. NFT stands for “Non Fungible Token.” A “Fungible Token” is a $20 bill that can be exchanged for four $5 bills, and thus, still holds the same value. Therefore, a $20 bill is a fungible token.
MARKETS
completemusicupdate.com

Coachella promoter sues over rival Coachella festival in Coachella

AEG-owned Goldenvoice has again gone legal in a bid to defend the trademark of its Coachella festival, though this time the defendant in the litigation is AEG’s main rival, Live Nation. In this particular legal spat, the alleged trademark infringement relates to a festival that actually has Coachella in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Vaynerchuk
Person
Tom Sachs
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Deepak Chopra
Person
Liam Payne
SFGate

Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media Company Names Kaylin Cotton Chief of Staff (EXCLUSIVE)

Before joining the team at Hoorae, Cotton worked for Live Nation and Shondaland, bringing her extensive background in music, entertainment and television to support Rae’s ever-growing vision for the future of the media company. More from Variety. Issa Rae Unveils Next 'Insecure' Soundtrack, With Saweetie, Thundercat and More (EXCLUSIVE)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella#Art#Veefriends#Fractional Banks#Nft Analyst#Chopra Global The#Social Media Megastar#Red Pill Ventures Fund
AFP

'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 58

Award-winning Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee has died at age 58, his publicist announced, shocking the industry and admirers who hailed him on Monday as a creative force. Vallee took on compelling projects in multiple genres, from his work on "Dallas Buyers Club," an unflinching look at the AIDS crisis, to the small-screen HBO adaptation of "Big Little Lies," and was widely acknowledged as an exceptional talent. "Rest In Peace, Jean-Marc Vallee. The world is far less interesting without you in it," his publicists Hive Communication Collective wrote late Sunday on Instagram. Offering condolences to the director's friends and family on behalf of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Vallee's "passion for filmmaking and storytelling was unmatched -- so too was his talent."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy