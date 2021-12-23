Christmas Day will probably at least tie a record for high temperature
By Eric Berger
spacecityweather.com
4 days ago
For nearly all of Houston, this will be our final morning in the 50s for the year 2021. And overall, the forecast remains much the same as we’ve been discussing for awhile. After emerging from this recent cold spell, Houston will spring back into very warm conditions for the remainder of...
SAN ANGELO — San Angelo broke a heat record over Christmas this year, but cold temperatures are arriving for New Year's Day, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record high temperature for Christmas was 79 in 1955. On Dec. 25, 2021, the high temperature was 86 degrees, smashing the previous record.
EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning everyone! ☕️ It’s Monday once again! I know it’s hard to wake up on those Monday mornings, especially with a food coma from all that Christmas food!🥂🧆🍲🍖🥗🥧🍞 However, at least its the last Monday of the year!! Now last week we were fairly warm and dry, this week […]
I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend celebrating Christmas and the other holidays that make this such a special time of year. I’m sorry the weather was not particularly festive. Overall, the forecast is pretty simple. The last week of 2021 is going to be blazing hot for December—we...
Some showers are possible overnight. Widely scattered rain Tuesday, but rain chances with some storms increase Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday will be near 80. The record high is 82. Highs will be near 80 to the low 80s Tuesday through Saturday. We will have daily rain chances Tuesday through Sunday. There is a marginal risk severe storms Wednesday. There will be other days with the risk for strong storms. A strong cold front moves through Sunday. It is still fairly far out. Looks warm in the morning with falling temps in the afternoon. Strong winds are also possible with wind gusts over 40 mph especially at the Lakefront. Temperatures fall Monday into the 30s and 40s for lows and highs in the low 50s with breezy conditions. Big Changes!!!
Happy Monday! We started off the day chilly but clear and sunny with just a few scattered clouds. Throughout the day today, more clouds began to roll into the region and we’ll be topping out below average with highs in the mid to upper 30s. For this afternoon we’re tracking an approaching warm front that […]
ABILENE, Texas — The temperature in Abilene Monday afternoon climbed to 81 degrees - breaking the old record high for December 27th of 77 set back in 2005. In San Angelo, the temperature reached 79 degrees Monday afternoon. This tied the record high temperature for December 27th set back in 1907.
The National Weather Service in Paducah has reported five record high temperatures on Christmas Day. Weather Service officials said the reporting stations of Paducah, Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Evansville and Poplar Bluff all eclipsed daytime Christmas highs. Paducah, Cape Girardeau and Cabondale each set new marks with a high of 74,...
More Clouds Monday w/ isolated showers mainly north of I-40 We broke a 130+ year-old record yesterday with our high temp of 77 in Charlotte. We won’t get quite as warm today with more clouds in the forecast, but it will still be above average with highs in the upper 60s. A disturbance just outside of the region could produce an isolated shower or two, with the best shot at any rain being for the mountains. Overnight lows will remain mild all week with lows falling to the upper 50s tonight. Temps will warm to the mid-70s tomorrow with another shot at a stray shower or two. Temps will be even warmer Tuesday night as lows only fall to the low to mid-60s. A front will progress through the region Thursday bringing rain and storm chances to the area. There could be a stronger storm, or two with damaging wind being the greatest severe threat. Expecting about 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall, wh9ch will help, but not end the severe drought that continues to impact the area. Temps will remain mild leading into the New Year with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Showers will be likely New Year’s Eve night into New Year’s Day. Another strong boundary Sunday will be something to watch this week with much colder temps to jump-start the first full week of 2022.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Near-record high temperatures are expected to round out 2021 in the Lowcountry! High temperatures will stay in the 70s all week long, about 15-20 degrees above average for this time of the year. There is a small chance of a shower Tuesday, but we should stay mainly dry. A better chance of a few showers and storms will head our way Thursday with a dying cold front. This front will still be nearby Friday, New Year’s Eve, keeping a slight chance of rain in the forecast as we get ready to ring in the new year! The rain chance will increase again on Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible late in the day ahead of a cold front. The timing of the front is a bit in question but a drop in temperatures is expected early next week with a return to winter-like temperatures.
New Year’s Eve this year could be the mildest on record, with temperatures as high as 15C, the Met Office has said.The previous New Year’s Eve record of 14.8C (58.64F) was set in 2011. However, this year could see that level matched, or even surpassed, in some parts of the UK.Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “The record is 14.8C on New Year’s Eve and that was in 2011. Temperatures look like they’ll be 14 to 15C, so it is possible that [they could reach] that value.”Mr Dewhurst said the weather throughout the week would be “on the mild side”,...
