Janesville, WI

UPDATE: Janesville woman injured in follow-home, armed robbery Wednesday night

By Gazette staff
JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman was injured in an armed robbery Wednesday night on Janesville’s east side, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive. The victim believed she and her husband were followed home from the Walgreens on 1717 Milton Ave. to their residence.

Once the pair arrived home, the victim assisted her husband inside their house. The victim then walked back out, through the garage, and was struck in the head multiple times, according to Janesville police.

From there, the robber stole her vehicle and drove off, according to the news release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.

Norem said officers recovered the stolen vehicle in Rockford, Illinois, and towed it back to Janesville to process it for evidence.

Only one suspect was actively involved in the robbery, but police are searching for a second vehicle and the suspect or suspects who fled the scene.

Security footage from the Walgreens showed two hooded and masked individuals, who the police are considering "persons of interest" in connection with the robbery.

Anyone with additional information should call the Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100; the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 or use the free "P3 tips" app on their mobile devices to give tips anonymously.

The Janesville Police Department reminds residents that follow-home robberies are becoming more common. Residents should be aware of their surroundings when returning home and report any suspicious activity. Vehicle owners should also remember to lock their vehicles, remove the keys or key fobs and never leave their vehicle running unattended.

