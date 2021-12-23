S-OCS Board approves handbook for district-wide Pre-K

Earlier this month the Spencer-Owen Community Schools Board of School Trustees unanimously approved a handbook for district-wide Pre-K.

Currently, preschool is only offered at Spencer Elementary School, which is for three and four-year-old children.

“Tonight we’re asking for approval of the 22-23 Pre-K Handbook,” Curriculum Director Tabitha Freeman said at the meeting. “We’ve finished the planning stage at this point.”

After the approval, Freeman said they would move to the preparation stage, which includes ordering materials and hiring staff.

Board member Derek Morgan moved to approve the request, and board member Mark Rogers seconded the motion.

Before the vote, board member Rick Smeltzer asked about the three and four-year-old program, which Freeman explained will be called preschool instead of Pre-K and will still be offered.

The board then unanimously approved the handbook.

The handbook outlines the cost of tuition and enrollment requirements.

“Tuition is charged by the day with a minimum of two days per week recommended for each child. Families must provide transportation to and from Pre-K,” the handbook reads. “Owen County Community Foundation Scholarships may be available to families living in Owen County who demonstrate a financial need. Students awarded an OCCF scholarship must attend at least four sessions per week.”

It later explains that tuition is due at the start of the month.

“Spencer Owen Community Schools offers a fully inclusive Pre-K Program for children four to five years of age. We believe that children learn through experience and discovery. Our goal is to prepare children to enter kindergarten with a healthy self-concept and a positive attitude toward school and learning. This is accomplished by offering an age-appropriate curriculum designed to develop social, emotional, physical and cognitive abilities in our students,” the handbook reads.

It also explains that the curriculum is based on the 2015 Indiana Early Learning Foundations.

In order to enroll, students must be four years old by Aug. 1. However, new students are welcome throughout the school year.

“Enrollment is rolling, so children are welcome to enroll and attend on or after their fourth birthday at any time during the school year,” the handbook reads.

Another requirement for enrollment is that students must be toilet trained unless the child has developmental disabilities and a current Individual Education Plan.

Tuition is set at $20 per day, however, the cost is reduced by 50 percent for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Spencer Owen Community Schools recently received grant funds to help fund the Pre-K program. Due to this, for the 2022-2023 school year, tuition will be $10 per day,” the handbook reads.

In addition to tuition, there is an annual $60 materials fee per child due by Oct. 1, which will be covered for those on OCCF scholarship.

Parents can also add a day during the year with 48 hours written notice, but only one change per semester is allowed. That change is contingent on enrollment and space in the classroom.

During the meeting, the board also approved use of the Owen Valley High School facilities for a home gymnastics meet, approved the retirement of corporation treasurer Darla Thomas and approved the commencement date for May 21st at 10 a.m.

The board will meet again for their reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. January 13, 2022 in the Mike Wells Memorial Boardroom of Central Office, 205 E. Hillside Ave., Spencer.