Lil Jon: Says That Busta Rhymes Will Smash Jay-z In A Veruz

By Don Juan Fasho
 4 days ago

Jay-z has caused quite a stir-up  around the world and social media, when he said no one could battle him in a Verzuz battle.

via Complex :

While speaking with Rob Markman on Twitter Spaces, Hov said: “No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me. You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”( LoveBScott )

thisis50.com

There’s No Verzuz For Jay-Z

Billionaire Hov joined Alicia Keys and Genius’ Rob Markman on Twitter Spaces where Markman immediately asked the question on everyone’s mind. Would Jay Z ever do Verzuz?. Jay replied “Nobody can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gon’ lie. No disrespect,” he stated. “Everyone’s amazing in doing what they done. No one can stand on that stage with me. I’m just telling you guys the real. There’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me. You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live?! No one’s ever even seen me perform that. You got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen. Let’s move on from Verzuz.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug On Future Bringing Out Kanye West At Rolling Loud: "U Dead Ass Wrong For This"

It was a historic moment for hip-hop this weekend when Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) took the stage during Future's set at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, performing some of his classic records and even freestyling a verse to "F*ck Up Some Commas." While everybody in the crowd was loving Ye's surprise performance, some people close to Future weren't too pleased about the moment.
100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

