Merck pill approved as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
For now, the FDA decision provides another potential option against the virus that has killed more than 800,000 Americans.
For now, the FDA decision provides another potential option against the virus that has killed more than 800,000 Americans.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0