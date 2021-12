According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.62 and a 52-week-low of $51.81. At the end of the last trading period, Comerica closed at $81.89.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO