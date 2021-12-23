ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belal Muhammad explains why defeating Khamzat Chimaev is currently “worth more than beating anybody ranked in the division”

By Harry Kettle
 4 days ago
UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has explained the value of beating someone like fellow contender Khamzat Chimaev. Last weekend, Belal Muhammad vaulted himself into contention at 170 pounds with a convincing win over former title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. In the immediate aftermath he decided to call out current welterweight king Kamaru...

