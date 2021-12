While the stock is down over 5% on Monday, option traders are getting bullish on FUBO TV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) as it approaches a key support level around $16. What Happened: Fubo has been stuck between the $16 and $18 handles for over three weeks, continually finding bids off the key support level at $16, not having had a weekly close below since Nov. 2020.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO