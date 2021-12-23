ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Lawsuit against former ‘The Mix’ host Eric Ferguson allowed to proceed

By Dean Richards
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2RO3_0dUW4mwJ00

CHICAGO — A sexual misconduct lawsuit against ex-radio personality Eric Ferguson will be allowed to proceed.

His former assistant producer at 101.9 The Mix, Cynthia DeNicolo, said Ferguson coerced her into sexual activity for months until she refused him. She said Ferguson then retaliated by hurting her career.

‘The Mix’ host Eric Ferguson accused of coercing sexual favors from former co-worker

Ferguson has denied the allegations, but Wednesday a Cook County judge denied his motion to dismiss the case. He now has until Jan. 12 to respond to the allegations.

Ferguson left ‘The Mix’ in October after several other female colleagues accused him of abusive behavior.

Eric Ferguson leaves The Mix morning show after 25 years amid sexual misconduct allegations Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76

DALLAS (AP) — Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who as a 26-year-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, died Sunday. She was 76. Susan Hays, Weddington’s former student and colleague, said she died in her sleep early Sunday morning at her Austin home. Weddington had been […]
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WGN News

Prosecutors want 1-year sentence for former Ald. Ricardo Munoz

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a former Chicago alderman who pleaded guilty to spending cash from a political fund he controlled on personal expenses. A court memo filed Wednesday shows that U.S. attorneys want 57-year-old Ricardo Munoz to be sentenced to one year and a day in prison. […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Sports
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is […]
MISSOURI STATE
WGN News

Shooting reported on Bishop Ford; 1 injured

CHICAGO — One person was injured Friday after a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway. Illinois State Police say the shooting occurred around 11 a.m. near East 115th Street. State police said one person was taken to the hospital. Northbound lanes remain closed as law enforcement investigates. No other information has been provided. Anyone with […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgn Tv#Co Worker#Nexstar
WGN News

Chicago Lawn shooting leaves 3 wounded

CHICAGO — A shooting in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning left three people wounded, according to police. Police said a witness stated that an unknown gunman was traveling in a grey Dodge Durango in the 6300 block of South Kedzie Avenue just before 12:10 a.m. and fired shots towards a building, breaking […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Person wounded in I-57 shooting on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A person sustained non life-threatening injuries in a shooting on I-57 near Washington Heights late Friday evening, according to Illinois State Police. Police said officers responded to the southbound lanes of I-57 near Halsted Street at approximately 11:05 p.m. Friday when they discovered one person had sustained a gunshot wound. The person was […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Off-duty postal worker wounded in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — An off-duty postal worker was wounded in a shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police and the US Postal Inspection Service. The off-duty worker, a 38-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound in the 3900 block of West Harrison Street at approximately 4:23 p.m. when she sustained a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot by Chicago police in exchange of gunfire on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot by a Chicago police officer Friday night in an exchange of gunfire with officers in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood, police said in a preliminary statement. Police said officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. Friday when they noticed […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Former Lincoln Park Zoo director Lester Fisher dead at 100

CHICAGO — Dr. Lester Fisher, the former director of the Lincoln Park Zoo, has died at the age of 100. Fisher, the zoo director from 1962 to 1992, died Wednesday. He took a lot of pride in transforming the zoo from a bunch of “cement slabs with bars” to just display the animals, to the natural […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Illinois attorney general updates guide to veterans benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois attorney general’s office has released an updated guide of benefits for Illinois veterans and their families. The “Benefits for Illinois Veterans” guide was put together by the attorney general’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau. It provides veterans and family members with information regarding help offered by state and federal law. “My […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

‘He-Man’ artist and toy designer T. Mark Taylor dies at 80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — T. Mark Taylor, artist and toy designer for the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, died Thursday at his Southern California home. He was 80. The cause was congestive heart failure, Taylor’s family said in an email to The Associated Press […]
CELEBRITIES
WGN News

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in killing of Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser. The mostly white jury deliberated for about four days before finding former Brooklyn Center […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGN News

WGN News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy