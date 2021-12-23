ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intersection year in review: the pandemic; the environment; space exploration

By Matthew Peddie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the start of 2021- there were high hopes for COVID-19 vaccines. Twelve months later, millions are vaccinated, but the vaccines have become increasingly politicized, and in the meantime, Florida weathered the worst impacts of...

Next Space Rebels Review

Being a rocket scientist is often used as a byword for being fairly smart. Well, here we have the chance to prove that we are as smart as a rocket scientist, and that’s all thanks to the latest from Studio Floris Kaayk – Next Space Rebels. With a very large back story to discover, parts to collect and rockets to not only design, but build and launch, is this worthy of your time or does it fail to achieve lift off?
Washington Post

2021 was a huge year for space exploration. 2022 could be even bigger.

The year 2021 will probably go down in the annals of space history as a turning point, a moment when ordinary citizens started leaving Earth on a regular basis. Multiple crews lifted off on several different spacecraft, and for a brief moment this month, there were a record 19 people in the weightless environment of space — and eight of them were private citizens.
wmfe.org

One rocket engineer’s quest to make STEM more diverse, one TikTok at a time

We continue our holiday series highlighting people working to make the world a better place with a story about Joan Melendez Misner. By day, she’s a rocket engineer at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. But in her free time, she’s creating social media content on Instagram and TikTok to inspire the next generation of engineers, especially underrepresented people like hispanic women.
Brendan Byrne
Lake County News

Space News: How NASA’s Psyche Mission will explore an unexplored world

Launching in August 2022 and arriving at the asteroid belt in 2026, NASA’s Psyche spacecraft will orbit a world we can barely pinpoint from Earth and have never visited. The target of NASA’s Psyche mission — a metal-rich asteroid, also called Psyche, in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter — is an uncharted world in outer space. From Earth- and space-based telescopes, the asteroid appears as a fuzzy blur. What scientists do know, from radar data, is that it’s shaped somewhat like a potato and that it spins on its side.
AFP

James Webb telescope sets off on million-mile voyage

The world's most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches. Its orbit will be much farther than Hubble, which has been 600 kilometres above the Earth since 1990.
The Independent

What is the James Webb telescope and why is it so important?

The most powerful telescope to go into space was successfully launched on Christmas Day.The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was on an Ariane 5 rocket when it left the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana and aims to help to answer unsolved questions about the universe.– What is the James Webb telescope?Also known as simply “Webb”, the James Webb Telescope is a space telescope that was launched into space in order to expand scientists’ knowledge of the universe.The telescope follows the Hubble Space Telescope as the next great space science observatory.Huge relief - #Webb is successfully on its way to...
scitechdaily.com

Earth and Mars Were Formed From Collisions of Large Bodies Made of Inner Solar System Material

International research team investigated the isotopic composition of rocky planets in the inner Solar System. Earth and Mars were formed from material that largely originated in the inner Solar System; only a few percent of the building blocks of these two planets originated beyond Jupiter’s orbit. A group of researchers led by the University of Münster (Germany) report these findings on December 22, 2021, in the journal Science Advances. They present the most comprehensive comparison to date of the isotopic composition of Earth, Mars, and pristine building material from the inner and outer Solar System. Some of this material is today still found largely unaltered in meteorites. The results of the study have far-reaching consequences for our understanding of the process that formed the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. The theory postulating that the four rocky planets grew to their present size by accumulating millimeter-sized dust pebbles from the outer Solar System is not tenable.
Flying Magazine

2021 Was A Big Year For Space

Inspiration4, the world’s first orbital spaceflight fully crewed by civilians, successfully lifted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on September 15. [Courtesy: Inspiration4]. From rocket tests to planetary defense, 2021 has been an eventful year for the space industry. Join the FLYING staff as we look back at...
plasticstoday.com

Solvay to Supply Avio with Advanced Materials for Space Exploration

Solvay and Avio SpA have signed a long-term agreement for the supply of composite and adhesive materials for use across a range of projects including the Vega space program, the European Space Agency’s satellite launch vehicles designed to send payloads into low Earth orbit. Solvay will supply Avio with...
wmfe.org

Launching robots and dodging asteroids: the year in space news

After the US resumed launching astronauts last year, the pace picked up for 2021. WMFE space reporter and host of Are We There Yet Brendan Byrne runs through the highlights for commercial spaceflight and NASA’s excursions into the far reaches of the solar system. Plus a plan to knock an asteroid off course, just in case our planet ever faces an Armageddon-like threat.
wmfe.org

Vaccines, variants and the surge: reporting on the pandemic in 2021

At the start of 2021 there were high hopes for COVID-19 vaccines. Nearly twelve months later, tens of millions of Americans are vaccinated, but the vaccines have become increasingly politicized, and in the meantime, Florida weathered the worst impacts of the delta variant surge over the summer. We look back...
