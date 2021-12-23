ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melville, NY

Multiphoton Confocal Microscope

Cover picture for the articleThe AX R MP multiphoton confocal microscope from Nikon Instruments Inc. allows for the high-speed acquisition of high-resolution, large-field-of-view images deep within...

