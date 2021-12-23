Multiphoton Confocal Microscope

The Makrolite 4K digital microscope from Vision Engineering Ltd. features 4K resolution and a wide dynamic range for a range of high-contrast applications. It provides fine detail, shadow, and highlight areas for challenging inspection routines and reflective subjects such as solder joints, subjects in shadow, or subjects with low contrast. Flexible and easy to use, the system creates high-definition video images with up to 330× magnification. Available in two versions, the console configuration provides direct HDMI connection to the monitor for live display with full control of zoom and all camera settings. Connecting Makrolite 4K to a PC with our ViPlus dimensioning software extends its capabilities to include image capture, annotation, on-screen measurement, live overlays, data/image report generation, and a range of image processing tools.
