December 16, 2021, Trenton, New Jersey – The New Jersey Council of County Colleges (NJCCC) and the New Jersey Business and Industry Association (NJBIA) kicked off the live launch of the New Jersey Pathways to Career Opportunities Initiative via Zoom to a group of more than 100 partners. A video that serves as a call to action for partners to join was played during the virtual conference where members of the legislature, leaders in education, and business leaders spoke about the critical need of the initiative to strengthen New Jersey’s economy, particularly following the Covid-19 pandemic.

