Torque Sensors

Atlas 5GigE IP67-rated cameras from LUCID Vision Labs Inc. now feature a range of Sony Pregius global shutter CMOS image sensors over a 5GBASE-T interface. Available sensors include the 2.8-MP Sony IMX421 sensor with a pixel size of 4.5 µm running at a frame rate of 173 fps, the 8.9-MP IMX255 sensor at 58.5 fps, and the 12.3-MP IMX253 at 42.5 fps, offering a 3.45-µm pixel size. The rugged camera line is designed for industrial applications requiring high bandwidth and high resolution in a robust IP67-rated housing. It features active sensor alignment for superior optical performance, a compact 60 × 60-mm size, M12 Ethernet, M8 general purpose input-output connectors for a robust connection, industrial electromagnetic charge immunity, and a wide ambient temperature range of -20° to 55 °C.
Comments / 0