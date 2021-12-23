ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Torque Sensors

Photonics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSensor Technology Ltd. has extended its range of SGR510/520 series noncontact torque sensors to 13,000 nm. The devices use a full...

www.photonics.com

Photonics.com

10 GigE Camera Sensor

Matrix Vision GmbH has announced availability of mvBlueCOUGAR-XT 10 GigE cameras with high-speed Pregius S Gen4 sensors from Sony. With the back-side illumination pixel architecture, the electronics are fitted on the back of the sensors and do not further restrict the light-sensitive area. The IMX535, IMX536, and IMX537 Gen4 sensors achieve better images with a pixel size of only 2.74 µm. The mvBlueCOUGAR-XT camera range combines the performance of the image sensors with a 10 GigE interface and resistant IP67 casing for the industrial environment. With a high net data rate of 1245 MB/s, frame rates of up to 50.5 fps are achieved with a resolution of 24.6 MP.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Color-Sorting Metalenses Boost Imaging Performance

TOKYO, Dec. 22, 2021 — Pixel-scale metasurface lenses can be used to make imaging sensors roughly three times more sensitive than those currently in use, according to research from NTT Device Technology Labs. The sensor architecture introduced by the team could enable digital cameras that can image at higher speeds or in conditions with less light.
ENGINEERING
Photonics.com

Indirect Time-of-flight Sensor Integrated Circuits

Jointmicro Technology Inc. has announced the JM151A and JM152A indirect time-of-flight (iToF) sensor integrated circuits, which has been demonstrated with a 10-W flood illuminator module based on a three-junction VCSEL array provided by Lumentum. The JM151A and JM152A are 640 × 480 and 240 × 180-pixel devices, respectively. They allow...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

8 Arduino-Compatible Biometric Sensors for Hobbyists

While we're used to seeing medical devices in hospitals, it is now possible for hobbyists like you to add biometric sensors to your DIY Arduino projects with ease. In fact, there are a variety of sensors available on the market you can use for your biometric projects. Here is a...
CELL PHONES
Photonics.com

Erbium Glass Lasers

The FERT-1535-XXXµJ-Q series of 1535-nm erbium glass lasers from Frankfurt Laser Co. are diode-pumped, passively q-switched devices. With pulse energies from 40 to 400 µJ and peak powers from 10 to 80 kW, the lasers’ output beam has a diameter of 0.2 mm with divergence of ≤12 mrad. Operating temperature ranges from -40° to +65 °C.
ENGINEERING
Photonics.com

Green Laser Diodes

The FERT-525-XW-FC105 series of fiber-coupled laser diodes from Frankfurt Laser Co. feature a wavelength of 525 nm with power from 1 to 4 W. The output fiber is a 105-µm detachable multimode fiber with either an FC or SMA connector. By connecting a beam homogenizer, the lasers provide a flat-top beam profile with spatial mode. The operating temperature range covers -40° to +55 °C.
ENGINEERING
Photonics.com

Imaging Screening Station

Version 3.3 of the scanR High-Content Screening Station from Olympus Corp. provides fully automated image acquisition and data analysis while improving its deep-learning capabilities. Using a self-learning microscopy approach, the scanR system’s artificial intelligence automatically analyzes data in an assay-based workflow. The deep-learning technology can detect cells, nuclei, and subcellular...
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

This sensor turns any dryer into a smart dryer

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whenever I traipse up and down the stairs multiple times to the basement to do the laundry, I tell myself it’s exercise. One reason for the advanced step aerobics routine is because after all this time, I still don’t know exactly when the wash is done and ready to be switched. I can’t hear when the washer and dryer stop, as I’m deaf. So when I heard about SmartDry, which claims to turn any dryer into a smart dryer, I wanted to check it out. Was a smart dryer the solution to wash woes?
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
gizmochina.com

Sony makes breakthrough in stacked image sensor technology

Sony is the leading camera sensor vendor for smartphones. Companies prefer the Japanese tech giant over other players because of its innovation and its ability to meet demands. To maintain its position, Sony is known for making advancements every now and then. According to a press release (via Android Authority) by the firm, it recently announced its latest breakthrough in stacked image sensor technology at the IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting, which began on December 11, 2021.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Rugged CMOS Cameras

Atlas 5GigE IP67-rated cameras from LUCID Vision Labs Inc. now feature a range of Sony Pregius global shutter CMOS image sensors over a 5GBASE-T interface. Available sensors include the 2.8-MP Sony IMX421 sensor with a pixel size of 4.5 µm running at a frame rate of 173 fps, the 8.9-MP IMX255 sensor at 58.5 fps, and the 12.3-MP IMX253 at 42.5 fps, offering a 3.45-µm pixel size. The rugged camera line is designed for industrial applications requiring high bandwidth and high resolution in a robust IP67-rated housing. It features active sensor alignment for superior optical performance, a compact 60 × 60-mm size, M12 Ethernet, M8 general purpose input-output connectors for a robust connection, industrial electromagnetic charge immunity, and a wide ambient temperature range of -20° to 55 °C.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Save $100 on the Award-Winning Samsung Jet Bot Vacuum Today Only

Hosting parties and get-togethers over the holidays can be taxing, especially when it comes to the cleanup afterwards. No one wants to waste their time having to vacuum, which could be better spent on other, more productive things. That’s where the Discover Samsung event comes to the rescue with the deal it’s offering right now for the Samsung Jet Bot Vacuum, which takes $100 off the price — plus an additional $75 off when you bundle it with other Samsung products. This robot vacuum doesn’t mess around when it comes to cleaning. Whether it’s sucking up crumbs left over from holiday...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Google

Samsung will update these devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to securely show your COVID-19 certificate on your iPhone

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you have to physically hand over your iPhone to present aCOVID-19 vaccination certificate, here's how to do so quickly in the most secure way possible.
CELL PHONES
Dayton Daily News

The price is right for tire pressure sensor battery replacement

Do tire pressure sensors use individual batteries (that may last only 10 years) rather than the car’s electrical system? Could such a battery replacement cost about $85 for each wheel?. What about other sensors on the car? Are they battery powered, too? -- Ken. Yes, each tire pressure sensor...
TECHNOLOGY
Robb Report

Meet VisionE, a 186-Foot Superyacht Concept With a Retractable Solar Roof Over Its Sun Deck

It’s always nice when a superyacht packs a few surprises. Case in point: Too Design’s newest concept. The unassuming 186-footer is full of interesting features that only become apparent upon closer inspection. The futuristic, eco-friendly vessel, which has been dubbed VisionE, was penned by the studio’s founder and veteran designer Marco Casali, with the goal of creating a more sustainable way of living and yachting. “The name, which is Italian for “vision,” stands for a yaching evolution; an ecological, electrical, environmentally-friendly vision—our visionE,” Casali told Robb Report. Most notably, VisionE is fitted with a retractable solar roof that opens up to reveal a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Forget Quiet Cruising: These Two New Yachts Embrace Speed and Performance Unapologetically

When most of the yachting sector is moving towards fuel-sipping, eco-friendly and decidedly slower yachts, two Italian builders continue towards their quests for speed and, with it, the cool factor. Tecnomar, which made its name for sleek, performance yachts, has launched a new version of its EVO120. Its top end of 21 knots (24.1 mph) is unusually fast for a yacht its size, and the sleek, aerodynamic look of the superstructure fits the fast hull. The boat is powered by twin 12V2000 MTU diesels. It does have a slower, long-range side: At 10 knots, it has a range of 1,600 nautical...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Hyundai’s 4-Wheel Robot Can Carry Everything From Strollers to Champagne Glasses

Hyundai wants to bring us one step closer to our robot overlord future. The South Korean auto giant has just unveiled a new four-wheeled robot named Mobile Eccentric Droid, or MobED for short. The small mobility platform will make its debut at the 2022 CES show in Las Vegas next month as part of a showcase of robotic technologies currently in development. The MobED may look just like a board attached to four wheels, but it’s much more than that. Each of its 12-inch pneumatic tires is equipped with a trio of motors and can be controlled independently, according to a press...
ELECTRONICS

