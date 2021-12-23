ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Optical Oscilloscope Could Increase Data Rates by Factor of 10,000

By Editors' Picks
Photonics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 — Researchers at the University of Central Florida (UCF) have developed an optical oscilloscope. The instrument converts light oscillations into electrical signals to measure the electric field of light. Due to the high speed at which light oscillates, measuring its electric field has...

www.photonics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
scitechdaily.com

The World’s First Optical Oscilloscope – Game-Changing Innovation for Communication Technologies

The innovation could be a game-changer for communication technologies, such as phones and internet connections. A team from UCF has developed the world’s first optical oscilloscope, an instrument that is able to measure the electric field of light. The device converts light oscillations into electrical signals, much like hospital monitors convert a patient’s heartbeat into electrical oscillation.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Your Next Oscilloscope Might Be Optical

What’s better than a 100MHz scope? How about an optical one? Researchers at the University of Central Florida think that’s just the ticket, and they’ve built an oscilloscope that can measure the electric field of light. You can find the full paper online. Reading the electrical field...
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Phys.org

A young, sun-like star may hold warnings for life on Earth

Astronomers spying on a stellar system located dozens of lightyears from Earth have, for the first time, observed a troubling fireworks show: A star, named EK Draconis, ejected a massive burst of energy and charged particles much more powerful than anything scientists have seen in our own solar system. The...
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscilloscope#Optical Fiber#Electric Field#Scientific Research#Fiber Optic#Ucf
PIX11

Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

(StudyFinds.org) – Nearly 200 giant planets have been spotted moving aimlessly through space, according to a remarkable discovery by astronomers. Researchers from the European Southern Observatory say these “rogue planets” float in space and don’t orbit a star — like the Earth and the rest of the planets in our solar system do. The planets […]
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
deseret.com

The omicron variant may have developed in immunocompromised people, expert says

The omicron variant is becoming the most dominant coronavirus strain in the entire world — and now scientists are trying to figure out why it developed. Scientists in South Africa have started to investigate the “highly plausible hypothesis” that COVID-19 variants — like the omicron variant — got their start in people who were infected by COVID-19 but had immune systems weakened by other medical issues, such as untreated HIV, according to BBC News.
SCIENCE
AFP

British data indicate lower hospitalization rate for Omicron

Two studies from Britain published Wednesday showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalization compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa. The preliminary studies -- one paper from Scotland and the other from England -- were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain's heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases. "We're saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalizations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call. The Scottish paper examined Covid cases recorded in November and December, and grouped them by cases caused by Delta against those caused by Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
electronicproducts.com

Optical encoder switch adds increased functionality, easier installation

Designed for automotive, medical, and industrial applications, C&K has developed a new optical rotary encoder, the ENC Series 24-position optical encoder with an integrated pushbutton. The ENC Series optical encoder switch was developed as an improvement to its 16-position devices. In addition to adding 50% more detent positions, the 24-position encoder also includes a right-angle connector socket for easier installation.
ELECTRONICS
Weatherford Democrat

Texas A&M student researcher tackles a troublesome herbicide-resistant weed

One doctoral student is taking on these weeds, which rob farmers through herbicide costs, yield damage or quality losses. Palmer amaranth is highly adaptable, spreading all the way up to Minnesota and Canada, and is increasingly becoming resistant to more and more herbicides. Sarah Kezar is determined to make sure...
AGRICULTURE
9to5Mac

Apple optical data transfer patent could allow super-fast comms between devices

An Apple optical data transfer patent granted yesterday could facilitate super-fast communications between devices. The patent says that the technology could offer transfer speeds of “terabits per second” …. Background. Optical data transfer is of course nothing new. It can be used at both the network level, using...
CELL PHONES
Photonics.com

Multiphoton Imager

The VistaScope from Scientifica Ltd. features a large field of view for multiphoton imaging. More cells can be seen simultaneously with a field of view number of 40, corresponding to a 2.9-mm sample field of view when using a 10× objective, allowing entire brain regions to be visualized. Even illumination allows entire areas to be seen clearly, with no darkening towards the edges, facilitating the collection of the high-quality data and accurate conclusions.
TECHNOLOGY
ophthalmologytimes.com

Presbyopia-correcting IOLs: Self-rated quality of vision and optical phenomena intensity

Spectacle independence is not the main factor that determines patients’ lens selections, according to study investigators. German researchers from the Department of Ophthalmology, Goethe-University, Frankfurt am Main, Germany led by Myriam Böhm, MSc, MD, found that diffractive extended-depth-of-focus (EDOF), trifocal, and panfocal multifocal intraocular lenses (MIOLs) all provided good total self-rated quality of vision with mild-to-moderate degrees of optical phenomena under all lighting conditions. The EDOF lenses reportedly causes weaker halos resulting in better nighttime driving.
SCIENCE
Photonics.com

Protocol Aims to Standardize Raman Spectral Analysis

JENA, Germany, Dec. 23, 2021 — Artificial intelligence (AI) is used increasingly to process and analyze data collected through Raman spectroscopy. Chemometric techniques, which are data-driven and include spectral processing and statistical analysis, can be used to detect and extract information from subtle differences in Raman spectra. However, established...
ENGINEERING
Photonics.com

Active Cooling Expands Design Options for Thermal Cameras

Passive cooling technologies such as heat sinks are often insufficient. Thermoelectric coolers address thorny issues such as size constraints and high temperature ratings. The use of thermal cameras by government and private security agencies to reduce crime or improve public safety has significantly increased. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) and internet protocol (IP) security cameras can be found in cities, outside hotels and retail stores, and around entertainment venues, stadiums, and other commercial and industrial properties.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy