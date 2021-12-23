ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How one drug boosts Medicare premium

By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar
The Beacon Newspapers
The Beacon Newspapers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6jGQ_0dUW2icf00

Medicare’s “Part B” outpatient premium will jump by $21.60 a month in 2022, one of the largest increases ever. Officials said a new Alzheimer’s drug is responsible for about half of that.

The increase guarantees that healthcare will gobble up a significant chunk of the recently announced Social Security cost-of-living allowance — a boost that had worked out to $92 a month for the average retired worker, intended to help cover rising prices for gas and food that are pinching seniors.

Medicare officials told reporters last month that about half the increase is due to contingency planning if the program ultimately has to cover Aduhelm, the new $56,000-a-year medication for Alzheimer’s disease from pharmaceutical company Biogen. The medication would add to the cost of outpatient coverage because it’s administered intravenously in a doctor’s office and paid for under Part B.

Drugs are significant cost factor

The issue is turning into a case study of how one pricey medication for a condition afflicting millions of people can swing the needle on government spending and impact household budgets.

People who don’t have Alzheimer’s would not be shielded from the cost of Aduhelm, since its expected use and cost are great enough to affect the premiums of everyone on Medicare.

The new Part B premium will be $170.10 a month for 2022, officials said. The jump of $21.60 is the biggest increase ever in dollar terms, although not percentage-wise. As recently as August, the Medicare Trustees’ report had projected a smaller increase of $10 from the current $148.50.

“The increase in the Part B premium for 2022 is continued evidence that rising drug costs threaten the affordability and sustainability of the Medicare program,” said Medicare chief Chiquita Brooks-LaSure in a statement.

Officials said the other half of the premium increase is due to the natural growth of the program, and to recover from adjustments made by Congress last year to temporarily reduce Medicare premiums as the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Controversial drug isn’t a cure

Alzheimer’s is a progressive neurological disease with no known cure, affecting about 6 million Americans, the vast majority old enough to qualify for Medicare.

Aduhelm is the first Alzheimer’s medication in nearly 20 years. It doesn’t cure the life-sapping condition, but the Food and Drug Administration determined that its ability to reduce clumps of plaque in the brain is likely to slow dementia. However, many experts say that benefit has not been clearly demonstrated.

Medicare has begun a formal assessment to determine whether it should cover the drug, and a final decision isn’t likely until at least the spring. For now, Medicare is deciding on a case-by-case basis whether to pay for Aduhelm.

Cost traditionally does not enter into Medicare’s coverage determinations. But in this case, there is also plenty of debate about the effectiveness of Aduhelm. [See “New Alzheimer’s drug breeds skepticism,” in the November Beacon.]

Last November, an FDA advisory panel voted nearly unanimously against recommending its approval, citing flaws in company studies. Several members of the panel resigned after the FDA approved the drug anyway over their objections.

A nonprofit think tank focused on drug pricing pegged Adulhelm’s actual value at between $3,000 and $8,400 per year — not $56,000 — based on its unproven benefits.

But Biogen has defended its pricing, saying it looked carefully at costs of advanced medications to treat cancer and other conditions.

The company also says it expects a gradual uptake of the Alzheimer’s drug, and not a “hockey-stick” scenario in which costs take off. Nonetheless Medicare officials told reporters they have to plan for contingencies.

Two House committees are investigating the development of Aduhelm, including contacts between company executives and FDA regulators.

Medicare covers more than 60 million people, including those 65 and older, as well as people who are disabled or have serious kidney disease. Program spending is approaching $1 trillion a year.

—AP

Comments / 0

Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

Brown Secures Commitment from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to Address Prescription Drug Costs for Seniors, Support Community Pharmacies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – December 16, 2021 – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has committed to action to address direct and indirect remuneration (DIR) fees, which increase costs for older Ohioans at the pharmacy counter and make it harder for local pharmacies in Ohio to serve their communities.
U.S. POLITICS
travelawaits.com

How To Easily Navigate Medicare If You’re Snowbirding Or Living In Two States

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Love spending the winter months in warmer climates but not sure about how that affects healthcare coverage? Dividing time between different dwellings and want to know if your health insurance will cover you in both locations? Whether you’re snowbirding or just splitting time between two states, we’re here to help.
HEALTH INSURANCE
crossroadstoday.com

Medicare urged to flex its power and slash back premium hike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of a Senate panel that oversees Medicare says the Biden administration should use its legal authority to cut back a hefty premium increase soon hitting millions of enrollees, as a growing number of Democratic lawmakers call for action amid worries over rising inflation. Last...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Premiums#Drugs#Social Security#Biogen#The Medicare Trustees#Congress
crowrivermedia.com

READER LETTER: Historic Medicare premium increase in 2022

In 2022, the Medicare Part B standard premium will increase from $148.50 to $170.10. This $21.60 increase (14.5%) is the largest since the Medicare program began in 1965 and much higher than was originally expected. There are many reasons for the higher-than-expected increase:. A rise in health care costs. An...
FDA
benefitspro.com

Build Back Better Act’s drug inflation rebate would lower premiums by $111B over a decade

The Build Back Better Act’s drug inflation rebate provision would reduce premiums by $3 billion (0.4%) in 2023 and $21 billion (1.7%) in 2031. (Photo: Shutterstock) Researchers at the nonprofit Urban Institute said that “limiting annual increases in drug prices through inflation rebates improves access to regular care and affordability, while generating billions of dollars in savings for the federal government and private insurers.”
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Your Clients’ Medicare Costs—Look Beyond the Premiums

Health care is one of the largest budget items for most retirees. A good portion of that expense will be Medicare premiums—but that’s a steady and relatively predictable cost. A significant portion will be uneven, difficult-to-predict out-of-pocket spending—and here, financial planners can play an important role helping clients, especially when they first sign up for Medicare.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Cleveland.com

Does Medicare cover prescription drugs?

The good news is that when you’re eligible to enroll in Medicare, you’ll also be eligible to buy insurance that pays some of the costs of your prescription drugs — in many cases, most of the costs. But there are numerous caveats to Medicare drug coverage and important variations in coverage and costs among plans.
HEALTH
salemreporter.com

COLUMN: Counselors can help with supplemental Medicare premiums

It was an eye-popping number: About $500 a month for a brand-name prescription drug. The Medicare beneficiary made an appointment with a Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) counselor to see if the damage could be reduced. The individual had excellent medical insurance, but for years had had no insurance...
HEALTH
tctmd.com

Upping Generic CV Drug Scripts Could Save Medicare and Patients Millions

Changing the prescribing behaviors of physicians in the United States with regard to CV drugs alone could save Medicare more than $600 million a year, an analysis shows. “Despite focus on this issue for a while, there remains large potential savings from increases in the use of generics over brand-name drugs when substitutes are available,” senior author Alexander T. Sandhu, MD (Stanford University School of Medicine, CA), told TCTMD. The results of his analysis suggest that much of the potential savings that could come from switching to generics is centered around a minority of clinicians who write 10 or fewer prescriptions per year for a given brand-name drug.
HEALTH
phillytrib.com

How to Cope With Medicare's Rising Costs

Retirees can look forward to a big raise in 2022: a 5.9% increase in Social Security benefits. The annual cost-of-living adjustment is the largest since 1982, and it reflects the quickened pace of inflation this year. But for beneficiaries also enrolled in Medicare, the raise will be diminished by an...
ECONOMY
Modern Healthcare

Patient advocates call for lower Medicare Part B premiums after Aduhelm price cut

Patient advocates and Democratic lawmakers want Medicare to lower its Part B premiums for 2022 after Biogen said Monday that it will cut the price of its controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm in half. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services hasn't changed premiums after the fact before as far as...
HEALTH
Medscape News

EMA Panel Endorses Two Cancer Drugs, One Sickle Cell Drug

Two cancer drugs and one drug to treat sickle cell disease will likely reach the European market soon, following approval recommendations from a European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel. The drugs are enfortumab vedotin (Padcev, Astellas/Seagen) for urothelial cancer, tepotinib (Tepmetko, Merck) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and voxelotor (Oxbryta,...
CANCER
theridgewoodblog.net

Medicare coverage

Many people with disabilities don’t know how and where to start the disability application and appeal process. This article is intended as a guide for those who need information about filing SSDI or SSI claims, working while receiving benefits, getting Medicare coverage, and other important issues.
HEALTH
The Beacon Newspapers

The Beacon Newspapers

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
382
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

In Focus for People Over 50.

 https://www.thebeaconnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy