The Ethereum market has been recovering over the last couple of weeks, and even breached above the $4100 level during the Friday session. Because of this, it is very likely that Ethereum will start to recover into the new year, and it should be noted that there are huge options positions out there are betting on a massive increase in Ethereum pricing the spring. Because of this, a lot of traders have suggested that the beginning of the new year should see more Ethereum bullish pressure. This is something that I agree with as well and am positioned for.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 22 HOURS AGO