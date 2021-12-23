ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A note from an editor

By Salem Collo-Julin
CHICAGO READER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, crap. Like the unsatisfying feeling of a winter’s day without snow on the ground, so go our hopes for a 2022 free from worry about COVID-19’s ever-evolving hold on our health, livelihoods, and sense of community. The bitch is back, and even though her new drag name is Omicron (shout-out...

CHICAGO READER

Four years ago, Chicago indie rockers the Walters broke up just as they were getting big—then TikTok found them

Chicago five-piece the Walters started self-releasing their delightfully light throwback rock in the mid-2010s, and once I heard it, I assumed they wouldn’t take long to break out of the city’s indie scene. They wove plenty of pop hooks and doo-wop melodies into their effervescent, self-aware spin on classic rock, and 2015’s Young Men went over well in a city already hyped on Twin Peaks and other bands updating those old sounds. The Walters made it to Lollapalooza in 2017 before breaking up later that year, and all the members have since decamped to Los Angeles. Four regrouped as Corduroy, and front man Luke Olson formed the Olson Brothers, who signed a management deal with superproducer Rob Cavallo (who ran the boards for Green Day’s Dookie, Jawbreaker’s Dear You, and the Goo Goo Dolls’ Dizzy Up the Girl, among many other projects). According to Walters rhythm guitarist and vocalist MJ Tirabassi, Olson and his former bandmates began chatting about reuniting about a year and a half ago, but those conversations petered out.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

The Tragedy of Macbeth

The first question to ask of any film adaptation of a centuries-old play is, Why? Why again? Why now? The opening of Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth made me doubt that the answer was anything more than, Just because. A24’s runaway successes might now make it a place for big-name directors to vent all the kookiness that mainstream production companies won’t tolerate. The first scene of The Tragedy, with Kathryn Hunter croaking and literally contorting her body as all three Weird Sisters, seems like precisely that kind of just-because weirdness. It soon becomes apparent, however, that The Tragedy of Macbeth strikes a unique and disturbing chord. The film presents a beautifully bleak vision of doomed political ambition which ultimately shows that, even when fascists are incompetent, their ruthlessness creates irredeemable suffering.
MOVIES
CHICAGO READER

Love & Nappyness provides hair care and confidence

Continue bringing you the stories and perspectives of our community and neighbors that matter. We can't do this work without you— our survival is dependent on support from readers like you. stay on its feet as we transition to a community-funded nonprofit newsroom. Bull Horn is an avenue to...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

On their first album in seven years, Anatomy of Habit continue turning over new stones

It’s been ten years since Chicago collective Anatomy of Habit released their first record, and a lot has changed since then. Anchored by front man Mark Solotroff, the band came out of the gate with long, complex, layered songs that blend doomy metal, Swans-style noise rock, bleak postpunk, heavy drones, and hypnotic guitar-looping acrobatics. It’s tempting to call Anatomy of Habit a weirdo-rock supergroup, because past members have spent time in an eclectic mix of bands that includes Tortoise, Wolves in the Throne Room, Cheer-Accident, and Joan of Arc. That shifting lineup has allowed the intricacies of the band’s sound to morph as well: on 2014’s Ciphers + Axioms, Anatomy of Habit coalesced into a brutal doom-punk monster with two songs that each took up an entire album side with their cold, menacing evil. And then came another lineup shift, and with it a long wait for a new record. This month’s Even if It Takes a Lifetime is the band’s first release in seven years, and their first to feature the fresh lineup of Solotroff, drummer Skyler Rowe, bassist Sam Wagster, guitarist Alex Latus, and Solotroff’s longtime collaborator in Bloodyminded and the Fortieth Day, percussionist Isidro Reyes. Despite the new faces, Anatomy of Habit continue to focus on their core mission: patience, mood, dread, and volume. The dynamics and feel are different with this group, though: there’s warmth, melody, and the occasional sense of uplift. Solotroff is known for screaming his head off, but on this record he sounds more reserved and introspective. The new players add more dimensions too. In the past, the band’s scrap-metal percussion has typically provided harsh blasts of noise, but Reyes uses it for depth and atmosphere; meanwhile, Wagster’s lap steel (which he also plays in postrock outfit Mute Duo) adds beautiful, forlorn, cinematic texture across the board. It’s exciting to hear a band who’ve been around for this long continue to reinvent themselves while remaining interesting.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Boy Harsher take darkwave from the dance floor to horror movies

Founded in Savannah, Georgia, in 2013, Boy Harsher have grown a cult following for their crypt-meets-dance-floor throb and coldly seductive, echoing vocals, notably on the 2014 favorite “Pain,” which has become a fixture on darkwave and goth playlists. The duo of producer Augustus Miller and vocalist Jae Matthews have since moved to Northampton, Massachusetts, but they’ve kept their stark, romantic aesthetic intact; on 2019’s “Face the Fire” Matthews breathes “It makes me wild” like she’s expiring in the throes of an enervating passion. The past couple of years have brought Boy Harsher some unanticipated challenges: the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from touring, and in 2020 Matthews was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In response, the group moved away from their club roots and toward the film music that’s always been a parallel inspiration. In January, Boy Harsher will release a short horror film titled The Runner, along with a soundtrack on their label, Nude Club. On early single “The Tower” they play up their menacing atmospherics, while on “Give Me a Reason” Matthews sighs with a frozen longing worthy of a goth Chris Isaak. Fans need not fear that this shift will rob them of what they love about the duo’s music, though; Miller’s chilled beats still pound underneath, and the sets for their three-night New Year’s stint at the Empty Bottle will surely include plenty of ominous pulsations and ecstatic swaying.
SAVANNAH, GA
CHICAGO READER

More is more

“I will go to a place and prefer to be overdressed. It’s just nice to have fun with things like that,” says 23-year-old Ari Scott, a cello player who’s finishing her master’s degree in music performance at DePaul. “I love to dress up for recitals. It’s a great excuse to go all out and wear a ball gown or something,” she says.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CHICAGO READER

Chicago producer Equip builds new worlds from video-game music and vaporwave

Chicago producer Kevin Hein had been tinkering with computer music for about seven years when he fell in love with vaporwave in the mid-2010s. Since then, Hein has used the name Equip to release a string of singles, EPs, and odds-and-ends compilations that thread together the glistening 1980s moods of vaporwave with the immersive fantasy ambience of adventure video-game soundtracks. The worlds of vaporwave and gaming soundtracks overlap significantly, in part because figures such as Hein act as crucial connectors. In 2019, for example, Equip dropped a series of dreamlike singles featuring remixes from the likes of R23X, who helps run game-soundtrack label Yetee (“Cemetery Moonglow”); Nonlocal Forecast, a proggy vaporwave-adjacent smooth-jazz undertaking by Fire-Toolz mastermind Angel Marcloid (“Nocturne Catacombs”); and Esprit 空想, a sample-based side project from vaporwave heartthrob George Clanton (“Shadow Dancer”). Hein works with styles that lean heavily on nostalgia, but Equip’s imaginative excursions plumb worlds to which only Hein has the key—the digital harps and pan flutes fluttering through “Cursebreaker Z Lullaby,” on 2020’s self-released Cursebreaker Z, draw me into a universe entirely unfamiliar to me, and like a new map in a video game, it grows more enticing the further I get.
VIDEO GAMES
CHICAGO READER

Maggie Kubley of Celine Neon drops a video about a private kind of self-care

By the time Emily Nejad and Maggie Kubley of Celine Neon amicably retired their electro-pop duo in 2018, Kubley had already released several appealing solo tracks and videos online. In 2019, she compiled several of them on an EP, Come Over, and that spring she staged a musical storytelling event based on the songs at Steppenwolf Theatre. Kubley isn’t done with that material, either: this month she collaborated with local filmmaker Sarah Minnie on a new music video for the title track, which she says depicts “a woman frantically trying to get ready for an unexpected booty call when she finds herself transported into a magical forest of trippy sensuality and fairy-fueled self-exploration.” This wolf thinks it’s the best video about “quality alone time” since “I Touch Myself” by the Divinyls! On Thursday and Friday, December 30 and 31, Kubley performs in the Fly Honey Show’s New Year’s celebration at Thalia Hall.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Wadada Leo Smith joins forces with guitarists Henry Kaiser and Alex Varty on the aquatic Pacifica Koral Reef

Trumpeter and composer Wadada Leo Smith, who turned 80 earlier this year, is seemingly at the height of his creative life—despite having already catalogued decades of accomplishments across dozens of releases, both in the company of AACM masters and as a bandleader. In May he issued a pair of three-disc sets, one focused on solo trumpet and the other on his work with bassist Bill Laswell and late drummer Milford Graves. He’s since put out a recording with Chicago players (Sun Beans of Shimmering Light with Douglas R. Ewart and Mike Reed), worked with larger New York ensembles (including during a residency at the New School), premiered compositions for strings, and livestreamed several concerts. On his new Pacifica Koral Reef, Smith collaborates with a pair of guitarists, west-coast improviser Henry Kaiser and Canadian arts critic Alex Varty. The trio adhere to the path set out in one of Smith’s visual scores, a system the trumpeter developed more than 50 years ago and has dubbed “Ankhrasmation.” The lone 55-minute track that comprises Pacifica Koral Reef is related to the ideas and emotions summoned during Varty and Kaiser’s regular diving trips in British Columbia’s Salish Sea and under the ice in Antarctica, respectively. Varty opens the album with delicate guitar soli, and for almost ten minutes he creates a calming sense of peaceful expansiveness. Smith’s entrance on the track doesn’t erase that feeling; instead his burnished brass complements Varty’s strings with yelps and wavering long tones. The eventual addition of what sounds like pitched electronics (actually Kaiser’s guitar) puts listeners on notice: Pacifica Koral Reef offers a singular approach to electroacoustic improvisation. While Kaiser cuts loose at times, Pacifica Koral Reef is a rare glimpse at a trio largely denying the extremes frequently associated with orchestrated improvisation, as each player swims through Smith’s score and embraces a liquid sense of time.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

The modern soul of the O’My’s sounds smoother than ever on No Swimming

As the O’My’s, singer-guitarist Maceo Vidal-Haymes and keyboardist Nick Hennessey carefully control the heat they apply to their luxurious contemporary take on soul, so that it smolders instead of burning off the roof. The Chicago duo mostly stay cool and low-key on their latest EP, No Swimming. During the songs’ hushed passages, Vidal-Haymes’s almost hornlike voice and limber, minimal guitar lines gild the music with a suggestion of romance—and the music maintains this intimacy even when it expands into fully fleshed-out arrangements. The O’My’s excel at blending genres, creating a space where the sounds of tough-as-nails rapping, grimy funk, and polished radio pop can move together. This skill helps them evoke the magnetism and luster of quiet storm-era R&B and reframe it in the context of modern-day Chicago music. Their restraint throughout the EP pays off splendidly on “Dragon,” where they step out of their refined cool for a moment and let lithe boom-bap percussion drive the gently wafting track (embellished by a loose-limbed, simmering verse from rapper Femdot) into ecstasy.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Streaming and dreaming

Last month, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, voted to ratify a contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), narrowly avoiding what would have been the largest private-sector strike across the U.S. since 2007. For many workers in the film and television industry here in Chicago, the monthslong contract negotiations, the uprising in 2020, and the abrupt layoffs and work stoppages at the start of the pandemic offered openings for workers to consider whether the long, grueling hours the film industry is known for are worth it, and whether or not they’re even necessary to make a good film. Gaffers, grips, camera operators, and set designers, like so many others across the workforce in the U.S., were suddenly able to talk openly about their experiences of feeling drained, depressed, and beaten down by their working conditions—along with the possibility of changing that—for the first time.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Lydia Loveless hits new highs on a recent pair of digital singles

In August, Lydia Loveless released two songs digitally that deserve a proper vinyl seven-inch treatment. For the B side, I’d pick “You’re Leaving Me,” a moody country torch song with indie-rock sensibilities that demonstrates Loveless’s skill at creating tiny, lethal melodramas with her words (“You write the story for me / It’s the only story I want to read / Even at the part where you say you’re leaving me”). On her 2020 album, Daughter, Loveless’s biting lyrics and raw, rough electric-guitar sound bolstered her place in the alt-country canon, and her ace songwriting reminded listeners that she’s more than a singer. But “You’re Leaving Me” captures the Ohio native at an entirely new peak. Her voice sounds more mature and syrupy in a way that recalls late-80s soft-mullet-style Reba McEntire—whose 1987 single “The Last One to Know” also told a tale of a woman struggling to understand how her relationship went so wrong. For the A side of my imaginary future Loveless seven-inch, I’d choose the radio-ready “Let’s Make Out,” a breezy, ebullient track with a bouncy chorus and country-rock riffs that contrast nicely with the somber “You’re Leaving Me.” Loveless recently finished a tour through the southern and western U.S. with fellow indie singer Lilly Hiatt, and she’s coming to Berwyn for two New Year’s shows at FitzGerald’s. If you plan on attending the first, be sure to get there on time so you can hear the velvety high tenor of Chicago country crooner Andrew Sa, who opens the night.
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

‘What happened in the community was almost like a brush fire’

When the world shut down, theater performances came to a halt. No one was laughing about anything. Improvisers couldn’t perform, and theaters across the city lost big money. Alongside COVID-19, the improv community had a great awakening regarding mistreatment of BIPOC talent. Major theaters retroactively diversified leadership roles, but these actions make me wonder whether they are doing so because they aren’t racist, or because they don’t want to be seen as racist. Who’s to say?
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Dreams of his father

Alaudin Ullah was on the cusp of something big. Well, what too often passes for something big when you’re an actor in Hollywood of South Asian ancestry—the chance to audition for the role of a terrorist in a blockbuster by a big-name director. But then Ullah got a call from his brother, telling him that their mother was seriously ill and he had to come home to New York to see her. Immediately.
MOVIES
CHICAGO READER

COVID kept on complicating our relationship with music in 2021

In September, a local collective of house DJs threw a party at Podlasie Club, an Avondale Polish bar with a distinctive L-shaped neon sign out front. The members of the Humboldt Arboreal Society usually spin under a tent in Humboldt Park, but for that one-off with veteran local DJ Rahaan, they’d made an exception—in part because a series called Podlasie Pleasure Club, launched in July by Chicago DJs Makamena and Leja Hazer, had helped turn the bar into the city’s best new dance venue.
CHICAGO, IL

