Rick began his career as a part-time agent in 1976, quickly becoming full-time and eventually buying the company in his fifth year. He grew it from 34 to 193 agents and lead the U.S. in agent productivity. His personal sales production saw him sell 200+ homes per year during his sales career. He was honored to be both Renos Salesperson of the Year, as well as the Nevadas Realtor of the Year. Upon selling his company, Rick has shared his successful strategies worldwide ever since. He has spoken in all 50 states, for every real estate franchise and has been recognized as one of the most popular trainers within the real estate industry. In 2014 Rick became the Regional Director for an Australian based franchise and grew it to 7 offices with 125 agents in Oregon and Washington.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO