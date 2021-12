U.S. companies bought back their own shares at a blistering pace in the third quarter, dwarfing the amount spent on key investments to help generate growth. Share repurchases more than doubled from a year earlier for S&P 500 companies to an all-time high of $234.6 billion, according to preliminary data released Tuesday from S&P Dow Jones Indices. Meanwhile, capital expenditures increased 21% to $189 billion, which is still down 3% from the final three months of 2019 before the pandemic shutdown the economy.

6 DAYS AGO