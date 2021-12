Jasmine Technology Solution has seen a 436% jump in its net income in the first nine months from the previous year to 150 million baht ($4.4 million). In July, Thai technology company, Jasmine Technology Solution Plc (BKK: JTS) announced its plans to expand into Bitcoin mining. Interestingly, the plan has been much welcomed as investors subject its stock to huge demand. Even though the crypto project has not yet generated any significant earnings for the company, it has seen nearly a 7000% surge in its stock from year to date.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO