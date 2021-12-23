WATCH: Kentucky basketball players celebrate Oscar Tshiebwe record-breaking performance

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky took care of business on Wednesday, defeating Western Kentucky handily by a score of 95-60. While it may seem like another day at the office for the Wildcats, it was anything but — forward Oscar Tshiebwe made history.

To elaborate, Tshiebwe was a machine against the Hilltoppers — pulling down an insane 28 rebounds. According to the NCAA, that’s the most by a Kentucky player since 1976.

As everyone in the arena and at home were in awe of his performance, Tshiebwe’s teammates made sure to celebrate when he returned to the locker room.

There’s nothing like celebrating with your teammates after a hard-fought victory. Additionally, the added jubilance of putting up video game numbers is always a plus.

Except for a hiccup against Notre Dame, Kentucky has been tremendous this season. In their last two games, the contests haven’t even been close. First, the Wildcats drubbed North Carolina, defeating the Tar Heels by a score of 98-69. Then, Tshiebwe and company took care of business against Western Kentucky.

As you can see, the Wildcats had some fun on Wednesday. It’s exactly what Kentucky needed prior to SEC play beginning to ramp up in January.

Tshiebwe: ‘I told them I’m going to fight for them.’

Oscar Tshiebwe revealed that he was playing for more than himself on Wednesday night.

“I came out today, my first thing today was to rebound for Western Kentucky. Whatever happened, the tornado over there — I told them I’m going to fight for them,” stated Tshiebwe after the game, via ESPN. “Those people, they’re in our prayers. So, I pray for them tonight.

“I came out with 28. That’s what god had for me tonight.”

Continuing, Tshiebwe stated the secret to the success that he’s been enjoying on the court.

“It’s about hard work and trusting God,” stated Tshiebwe. “Everything is possible to those who trust in God and believe. Work harder. Things are not easy when you put in the work and the trust in God. For me, it’s not a surprise — and I know I can do it again.”

Finally, the Kentucky star stated that he had a plan to grab at least 20 rebounds. However, eight more were in the cards for him.

“Today, I was coming off of 20,” stated Tshiebwe. “My plan was 20 rebounds. God said, I got eight more for you. Don’t worry.”

Oscar Tshiebwe had a legendary night on Wednesday. If his comments afterwards are any indication, there are plenty more in his future.