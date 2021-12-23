ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Kentucky basketball players celebrate Oscar Tshiebwe record-breaking performance

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhPIs_0dUW1Yi400
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky took care of business on Wednesday, defeating Western Kentucky handily by a score of 95-60. While it may seem like another day at the office for the Wildcats, it was anything but — forward Oscar Tshiebwe made history.

To elaborate, Tshiebwe was a machine against the Hilltoppers — pulling down an insane 28 rebounds. According to the NCAA, that’s the most by a Kentucky player since 1976.

As everyone in the arena and at home were in awe of his performance, Tshiebwe’s teammates made sure to celebrate when he returned to the locker room.

There’s nothing like celebrating with your teammates after a hard-fought victory. Additionally, the added jubilance of putting up video game numbers is always a plus.

Except for a hiccup against Notre Dame, Kentucky has been tremendous this season. In their last two games, the contests haven’t even been close. First, the Wildcats drubbed North Carolina, defeating the Tar Heels by a score of 98-69. Then, Tshiebwe and company took care of business against Western Kentucky.

As you can see, the Wildcats had some fun on Wednesday. It’s exactly what Kentucky needed prior to SEC play beginning to ramp up in January.

Tshiebwe: ‘I told them I’m going to fight for them.’

Oscar Tshiebwe revealed that he was playing for more than himself on Wednesday night.

“I came out today, my first thing today was to rebound for Western Kentucky. Whatever happened, the tornado over there — I told them I’m going to fight for them,” stated Tshiebwe after the game, via ESPN. “Those people, they’re in our prayers. So, I pray for them tonight.

“I came out with 28. That’s what god had for me tonight.”

Continuing, Tshiebwe stated the secret to the success that he’s been enjoying on the court.

“It’s about hard work and trusting God,” stated Tshiebwe. “Everything is possible to those who trust in God and believe. Work harder. Things are not easy when you put in the work and the trust in God. For me, it’s not a surprise — and I know I can do it again.”

Finally, the Kentucky star stated that he had a plan to grab at least 20 rebounds. However, eight more were in the cards for him.

“Today, I was coming off of 20,” stated Tshiebwe. “My plan was 20 rebounds. God said, I got eight more for you. Don’t worry.”

Oscar Tshiebwe had a legendary night on Wednesday. If his comments afterwards are any indication, there are plenty more in his future.

Comments / 0

Related
Commonwealth Journal

Oscar Tshiebwe off to remarkable start

LEXINGTON – Oscar Tshiebwe, a Junior center from Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo has done nothing but turn the heads of basketball fans across the country. Since stepping on the University of Kentucky campus, the West Virginia transfer has exceeded expectations as the anchor of the UK basketball team.
NBA
aseaofblue.com

Oscar Tshiebwe and TyTy Washington earn SEC honors

The Kentucky Wildcats have earned not one but two SEC honors this week. Monday, it was announced that forward Oscar Tshiebwe was the Co-SEC Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson. In addition, guard TyTy Washington is the SEC Freshman of the Week. It’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban sends clear message to team ahead of playoff

For Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati, it all comes down to the College Football Playoff. At this point of the season, it’s either win or go home – and it’s as simple as that. If there’s a team who knows exactly how to navigate the playoff and continue to win, it’s Alabama – which has had great success in the College Football Playoff since it was established.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Tshiebwe
On3.com

Report: Miami Hurricanes withdraw from the Sun Bowl

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the Miami Hurricanes have withdrawn from the Sun Bowl. The program is dealing with COVID-19 issues and will now leave Washington State without an opponent for now. McMurphy is also reporting that it’s”unknown” if a replacement will be found for the Cougars....
MIAMI, FL
NCAA.com

Women's college basketball rankings: Louisville climbs and South Carolina owns the throne of Week 7's Power 10

It was a quiet week for teams featured in my Power 10 rankings, considering the holiday break for many DI women's college basketball teams around the NCAA. The majority of the top teams did not play in Week 7, but the few who competed won their battles before the three-day pause. For the first time this season, I only made one major move in my rankings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Basketball#Western Kentucky#College Football#Hilltoppers#Notre Dame#Sec#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Controversially Claims Michael Jordan Didn’t Re-Sign With The Wizards Because The Players Didn't Want Jordan Back

Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Wizards is not remembered that fondly. Jordan was very old at the time, and no longer the explosive player he once was. While he was still one of the better players in the league at the time, it was clear that this run was more about helping the team find its legs rather than find success.
NBA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy