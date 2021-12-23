Heinicke clears COVID protocols ahead of Dallas game

ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) — Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been cleared to return ahead of this week’s Dallas game after being placed on the team’s COVID list last week, multiple outlets report.

Heinicke and the rest of the team have been vaccinated, but the extra contagious omicron variant has led to breakthrough infections across the sports world. Washington has recently had more than 20 players, including Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen on the list, and ended up having to start journeyman QB Garrett Gilbert, who they signed from the New England practice squad, in a 27-17 loss on Tuesday to Philadelphia.

Multiple other players have since been reinstated , and head coach Ron Rivera said many players were asymptomatic.

The 6-8 Football Team faces division-leading 10-4 Dallas for Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. on WAVY/NBC. Washington will need to win its last three games and have some teams above them slip to make the playoffs as a wild card.

